Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Russia failed to implement Kharkiv operation - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41229 views

The Russian army failed to implement its Kharkiv operation, and Ukraine is holding it back and destroying Russian units that invaded its territory, while, according to President Zelensky, the Kharkiv direction is further strengthened.

The Russian army failed to implement Kharkiv operation. Direction-strengthened and will be further strengthened. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after a conversation with Commander-in-chief Alexander Syrsky, reports UNN.

I spoke to the commander – in-chief today about the situation in general. A very significant result is that the Russian army failed to implement their Kharkiv operation. We are now holding them back as much as possible and destroying Russian units that enter our land and terrorize Kharkiv region. Direction-enhanced. And it will be further strengthened 

- Zelensky said during a video message.

In addition, according to him, there was a report on the Donetsk directions, where it is most difficult.

Ukrainian defenders destroy enemy equipment with drones: weapons and observation system hit in Kharkiv region07.06.24, 17:15 • 17903 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
kharkivKharkiv

