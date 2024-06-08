Russia failed to implement Kharkiv operation - Zelensky

The Russian army failed to implement Kharkiv operation. Direction-strengthened and will be further strengthened. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after a conversation with Commander-in-chief Alexander Syrsky, reports UNN.

I spoke to the commander – in-chief today about the situation in general. A very significant result is that the Russian army failed to implement their Kharkiv operation. We are now holding them back as much as possible and destroying Russian units that enter our land and terrorize Kharkiv region. Direction-enhanced. And it will be further strengthened - Zelensky said during a video message.

In addition, according to him, there was a report on the Donetsk directions, where it is most difficult.

