Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Ukrainian defenders destroy enemy equipment with drones: weapons and observation system hit in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian defenders destroy enemy equipment with drones: weapons and observation system hit in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17904 views

Ukrainian defenders used FPV drones to destroy Russian enemy equipment in the Kharkiv direction.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminate the equipment of the enemy's armed forces: an observation system of the Russian armed forces, a mortar with ammunition and other equipment were hit with FPV drones; the enemy also has losses in personnel.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Special Operations Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine.

Details

Operators of the 8th MTR Regiment continue to strike at enemy rear in the Kharkiv direction. During one flight, the pilots of FPV drones hit enemy equipment. We are talking about the following types of equipment: observation system; machine gun; mortar with ammunition; UAZ-469.

Image

The MTR of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported on the destruction of 4 Russian soldiers. In addition, one serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces was wounded.

recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there were 85 military clashes with the invaders, while the situation in the Kramatorsk direction was tense, but controlled.

