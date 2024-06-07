Ukrainian defenders destroy enemy equipment with drones: weapons and observation system hit in Kharkiv region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminate the equipment of the enemy's armed forces: an observation system of the Russian armed forces, a mortar with ammunition and other equipment were hit with FPV drones; the enemy also has losses in personnel.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Special Operations Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine.

Details

Operators of the 8th MTR Regiment continue to strike at enemy rear in the Kharkiv direction. During one flight, the pilots of FPV drones hit enemy equipment. We are talking about the following types of equipment: observation system; machine gun; mortar with ammunition; UAZ-469.

The MTR of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported on the destruction of 4 Russian soldiers. In addition, one serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces was wounded.

recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there were 85 military clashes with the invaders, while the situation in the Kramatorsk direction was tense, but controlled.