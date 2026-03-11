$43.860.0351.040.33
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Russia faces fiber optic shortage due to shutdown of its only plant - intelligence

The only fiber optic plant in Russia ceased operations due to equipment damage. The requirement to use Russian raw materials has been postponed until 2028.

Russia faces fiber optic shortage due to shutdown of its only plant - intelligence
Russia has encountered a new problem in its technological sector – the authorities of the aggressor country are forced to postpone the mandatory localization of fiber optic production for at least two years. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian foreign intelligence, this happened due to the shutdown of the only plant in the Russian Federation that produced this product. Because of this, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade proposed temporarily allowing the use of imported optical fiber for cable production in Russia – at the same time, postponing the requirement for mandatory use of Russian raw materials until 2028.

The fiber optic systems plant in Saransk ceased operations after critical equipment damage, and existing warehouse stocks of products, according to the Russian government, will soon be depleted. Production is not expected to resume before the end of 2027, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine stated.

This situation once again demonstrated the vulnerability of Russian industry, which largely depends on a limited number of manufacturers and imported technologies. Optical fiber is a key element of modern infrastructure – it is used in telecommunications, data centers, drone control systems, energy, and other critically important sectors. Due to the shutdown of the only plant, the country has effectively lost its own production of strategically important products.

The Foreign Intelligence Service noted that even a temporary cancellation of the localization requirement does not guarantee a solution to the problem.

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, leading Russian economic institutions – the Center for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-Term Forecasting, the Higher School of Economics, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation – have recorded that the aggressor country's economy has approached stagflation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

