Russia downplays the true extent of the abduction of Ukrainian children, despite evidence and lists - ISW

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on
June 2, 06:59 PM

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Despite Russia's attempts": Sybiha congratulated Annalena Baerbock on her election as President of the UN General Assembly
June 2, 08:44 PM

June 2, 08:44 PM • 14831 views

A truck exploded at a motor plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia: a video has appeared online
June 2, 11:33 PM

June 2, 11:33 PM • 11791 views

ISW: Russia's refusal to provide a draft "memorandum" before the meeting in Istanbul disrupted negotiations
01:38 AM

01:38 AM • 18435 views

The number of wounded in Chernihiv increased as a result of the night attack: details from the MBA
02:41 AM

02:41 AM • 3954 views

"Memorandum" on peace from Russia: Russian media обнародовали the full list of the Kremlin's "wants"
03:12 AM

03:12 AM • 10090 views
The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on
June 2, 06:59 PM

June 2, 06:59 PM • 33704 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans
June 2, 11:49 AM

June 2, 11:49 AM • 180383 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1
June 1, 04:00 AM

June 1, 04:00 AM • 341380 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform
May 30, 02:15 PM

May 30, 02:15 PM • 383105 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste
May 30, 01:52 PM

May 30, 01:52 PM • 396739 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

Mark Rutte

Lindsey Graham

Ukraine

Istanbul

United States

Turkey

Kyiv

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ
June 2, 07:53 AM

June 2, 07:53 AM • 132043 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes
June 1, 12:31 PM

June 1, 12:31 PM • 138423 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer
May 31, 04:00 PM

May 31, 04:00 PM • 216999 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home
May 30, 12:39 PM

May 30, 12:39 PM • 156485 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film
May 30, 08:06 AM

May 30, 08:06 AM • 185577 views
Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Kalibr (missile family)

The Guardian

Hryvnia

Russia downplays the true extent of the abduction of Ukrainian children, despite evidence and lists - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

Russia denies the systematic abduction of Ukrainian children, calling it a "rescue." Ukraine has handed over a list of hundreds of deported children, but Russia recognizes only "dozens."

Russia downplays the true extent of the abduction of Ukrainian children, despite evidence and lists - ISW

The Kremlin stubbornly denies Russia's systematic abduction of Ukrainian children, as evidenced by the meeting of delegations from the two countries in Istanbul on June 2. This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that the Ukrainian delegation handed over to Russia the names of "hundreds" of abducted Ukrainian children, whom Russia must return to Ukraine. At the same time, according to the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, we are talking only about "dozens", while the Russian Federation returns Ukrainian children when the Russian authorities can find the children's parents or other legal representatives, and that Russia does not kidnap Ukrainian children, but "saves" them.

Medinsky's statement downplays the true scale of Russia's pre-war preparations, legal mechanisms and various schemes for concealing and justifying the forced deportation, forced assimilation and militarization of Ukrainian children.

- noted in ISW.

Ukraine handed over to Russia a list of 400 children, but the invaders allowed to choose only up to 10 - Zelensky02.06.25, 21:26 • 2362 views

They remind that Ukraine has confirmed the deportation of at least 19,456 Ukrainian children by Russia, and only 1,345 deported Ukrainian children had been returned to Ukraine as of June 2. At the same time, according to the Yale University Humanitarian Research Laboratory, as of March 19, 2025, the number of deported children was approaching 35,000.

Kremlin Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova (against whom the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant in March 2023 for her role in the abduction of Ukrainian children) claimed that Russia had "accepted" as many as 700,000 Ukrainian children from February 2022 to July 2023.

- the material says.

Analysts note that the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide directly prohibits the forcible transfer of children from one target group to another and considers these violations as constituent acts of genocide.

Let us remind you

On the eve of the Ukrainian delegation handed over to the Russians a list of hundreds of deported children who need to be returned. Russia must do this to show its readiness for a peaceful settlement, said the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

Later, the Russian side published a list of 339 Ukrainian children who were allegedly "rescued" from the war zone. At the same time, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation in the negotiations in Istanbul, denied the facts of child abduction, accusing the Ukrainian authorities of "a show for Europeans."

150 children from the occupied Luhansk region were taken to the Rostov region of the Russian Federation for "rehabilitation" - CNS03.06.25, 04:01 • 1584 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
Institute for the Study of War
United Nations
Istanbul
Ukraine
