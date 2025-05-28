Russia does not want to exchange captured foreign volunteers because it wants to use them for political purposes - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russians do not want to hand over to Ukraine captured foreign volunteers who are fighting on the side of our state. The aggressor state is trying to use these people for its own political purposes, Zelenskyy told journalists, reports UNN.

The situation is that the Russians do not want to give us citizens of other countries for exchange. Because they want to influence relations between Russia and the countries from which these guys came. And they solve their issues - what they need. Sometimes they need pressure, sometimes they need to exchange for their special agents who are in prisons in other countries - Zelensky explained.

Zelenskyy added that this is why you can never hear about the exchange of foreign citizens, including those from Latin America, in the news. The President also stressed that Russia does not want to hand over Belarusian volunteers to Ukraine, as it does not recognize that Belarusians are fighting on the side of Ukraine.

They do not want to exchange citizens from Belarus, which is interesting. To give us citizens of Belarus who were on our side. Or even, for example, Belarusian political prisoners. It's not even about the war. They do not want to admit that Belarusians are on the side of Ukraine - Zelensky explained.

How to treat a soldier or civilian who has returned from captivity

The Head of State also stressed the special situation of Muslim prisoners of war who were rescued from captivity thanks to the efforts of Ukraine.

I had a conversation with several representatives of the Middle East. I will not say now which country it is. I said that this is the tenth time I have been talking about our Muslim citizens who are in Russian prisons. But no one has been handed over to me yet. So, all the Muslims we exchanged were exchanged through us. Through Ukraine - the President summed up.

Addition

The commander of the "Azov" corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, Denys Prokopenko stated that there was not a single soldier of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" in the last exchange of prisoners according to the formula "1000 for 1000". He stressed that the reason for this is not Russia's unwillingness to give away Azov fighters, but the need to revise the exchange tactics, offering the aggressor new, more important "lots".