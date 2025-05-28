Russia does not want to exchange captured foreign volunteers because it wants to use them for political purposes - Zelensky

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy
10:11 AM • 7656 views

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 19859 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 60578 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 41207 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 77031 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 139802 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 109081 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107094 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 156894 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 228019 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Popular news

A court has sentenced a Russian serviceman who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

May 28, 01:38 AM • 42171 views

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

May 28, 02:09 AM • 42375 views

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

May 28, 02:42 AM • 40112 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

07:26 AM • 27657 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 18168 views
Publications

May 28, 05:00 AM • 77031 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 106038 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 112329 views

Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 139802 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 220085 views
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

UNN Lite

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 18769 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 32121 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 38531 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 107462 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 108065 views
Russia does not want to exchange captured foreign volunteers because it wants to use them for political purposes - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

Russia does not want to exchange foreign volunteers and Belarusians because it wants to use them in political games. Ukraine helps to release Muslim prisoners.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russians do not want to hand over to Ukraine captured foreign volunteers who are fighting on the side of our state. The aggressor state is trying to use these people for its own political purposes, Zelenskyy told journalists, reports UNN.

The situation is that the Russians do not want to give us citizens of other countries for exchange. Because they want to influence relations between Russia and the countries from which these guys came. And they solve their issues - what they need. Sometimes they need pressure, sometimes they need to exchange for their special agents who are in prisons in other countries

- Zelensky explained.

Zelenskyy added that this is why you can never hear about the exchange of foreign citizens, including those from Latin America, in the news. The President also stressed that Russia does not want to hand over Belarusian volunteers to Ukraine, as it does not recognize that Belarusians are fighting on the side of Ukraine.

They do not want to exchange citizens from Belarus, which is interesting. To give us citizens of Belarus who were on our side. Or even, for example, Belarusian political prisoners. It's not even about the war. They do not want to admit that Belarusians are on the side of Ukraine

- Zelensky explained.

How to treat a soldier or civilian who has returned from captivity26.05.25, 12:56 • 3656 views

The Head of State also stressed the special situation of Muslim prisoners of war who were rescued from captivity thanks to the efforts of Ukraine.

I had a conversation with several representatives of the Middle East. I will not say now which country it is. I said that this is the tenth time I have been talking about our Muslim citizens who are in Russian prisons. But no one has been handed over to me yet. So, all the Muslims we exchanged were exchanged through us. Through Ukraine

- the President summed up.

Addition

The commander of the "Azov" corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, Denys Prokopenko stated that there was not a single soldier of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" in the last exchange of prisoners according to the formula "1000 for 1000". He stressed that the reason for this is not Russia's unwillingness to give away Azov fighters, but the need to revise the exchange tactics, offering the aggressor new, more important "lots".

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Belarus
National Guard of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$63.97
Bitcoin
$108,855.80
S&P 500
$5,915.20
Tesla
$359.54
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,339.30
Ethereum
$2,640.31