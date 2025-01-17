“Russia does not stop on its own - it can only be stopped by joint pressure": Zelensky shows the consequences of Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128744 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116859 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124919 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126124 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157574 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108333 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154169 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104180 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113766 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117088 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107403 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 39975 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116209 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114163 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 40262 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128748 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157580 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154174 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183023 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172459 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114163 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116209 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138296 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130275 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147861 views
“Russia does not stop on its own - it can only be stopped by joint pressure": Zelensky shows the consequences of Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33908 views

Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, killing 4 people. Residential buildings, an educational institution and city infrastructure were damaged.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the attack of Russian troops with ballistic missiles on Kryvyi Rih by showing a video of the consequences of the enemy strike, UNN reports.

Details

"Kryvyi Rih. The Russian army hit the city with missiles and ballistic missiles. Ordinary residential buildings, an educational institution, and other city infrastructure were damaged. Unfortunately, there are casualties. As of now, we know of four lives that have been claimed by this strike. My condolences to the families and friends," Zelensky said.

According to the President, "the rescue operation is underway.

"Each such terrorist attack is another reminder of who we are dealing with. Russia does not stop on its own - it can only be stopped by joint pressure. The pressure of everyone in the world who values life," Zelensky emphasized.

Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih leaves 4 dead, 6 wounded: extent of the destruction shown17.01.25, 13:55 • 29982 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

