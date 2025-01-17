“Russia does not stop on its own - it can only be stopped by joint pressure": Zelensky shows the consequences of Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the attack of Russian troops with ballistic missiles on Kryvyi Rih by showing a video of the consequences of the enemy strike, UNN reports.

Details

"Kryvyi Rih. The Russian army hit the city with missiles and ballistic missiles. Ordinary residential buildings, an educational institution, and other city infrastructure were damaged. Unfortunately, there are casualties. As of now, we know of four lives that have been claimed by this strike. My condolences to the families and friends," Zelensky said.

According to the President, "the rescue operation is underway.

"Each such terrorist attack is another reminder of who we are dealing with. Russia does not stop on its own - it can only be stopped by joint pressure. The pressure of everyone in the world who values life," Zelensky emphasized.

