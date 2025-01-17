Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih leaves 4 dead, 6 wounded: extent of the destruction shown

In Kryvyi Rih, as a result of a Russian missile attack, there are already 4 dead and 6 wounded, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the extent of the destruction caused by the enemy strike, UNN writes.

Details

"The enemy launched rocket attacks on Kryvyi Rih! A four-story building of an educational institution was partially destroyed. Missiles also hit an open area. Two apartment buildings and an outbuilding were damaged. A fire broke out on the fourth floor of one of the buildings. Four people were killed and six were injured," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on social media.

