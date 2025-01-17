Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih leaves 4 dead, 6 wounded: extent of the destruction shown

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129093 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117069 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125128 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126317 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157866 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108398 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154371 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104187 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113774 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 41421 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116511 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114467 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 27480 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 42153 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 129093 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157866 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154371 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183186 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172620 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114464 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116508 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138393 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130364 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147936 views
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih leaves 4 dead, 6 wounded: extent of the destruction shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29983 views

A Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih killed 4 people and wounded 6. An educational institution, two apartment buildings and an outbuilding were damaged.

In Kryvyi Rih, as a result of a Russian missile attack, there are already 4 dead and 6 wounded, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the extent of the destruction caused by the enemy strike, UNN writes.

Details

"The enemy launched rocket attacks on Kryvyi Rih! A four-story building of an educational institution was partially destroyed. Missiles also hit an open area. Two apartment buildings and an outbuilding were damaged. A fire broke out on the fourth floor of one of the buildings. Four people were killed and six were injured," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on social media.

A day of mourning is declared in Kryvyi Rih due to the deadly Russian attack on residential buildings17.01.25, 13:45 • 29799 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

