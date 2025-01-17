A day of mourning is declared in Kryvyi Rih due to the deadly Russian attack on residential buildings

A day of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack on the city will be declared in Kryvyi Rih on January 20, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, there are already four dead. Ordinary civilians who were just in the yard of their five-story building. A day of mourning will be declared in the city on Monday, January 20 - Vilkul wrote.

Addendum

According to the head of the RMA, Serhiy Lysak, there are four dead and five wounded in the Russian attack, three of them in serious condition. Two multi-storey buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

