Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih: two high-rise buildings damaged, three of 5 injured in serious condition

A Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih damaged two five-story buildings and a non-residential building, injuring five people, three of them in serious condition, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Two five-story buildings were damaged in Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out in one of them. The unused building was also damaged. The inspection of the affected area is ongoing. According to the updated information, 5 people were injured. Three were hospitalized in serious condition. Two more were treated on the spot - Lysak wrote.

