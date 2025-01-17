Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih: the number of victims has increased to 4

Four people - three women and a man - were killed in a Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, and three others were seriously injured, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

As of now, there are four dead in Kryvyi Rih. Three women and a man. Three people were injured. They are a 22-year-old girl and men aged 34 and 56. All are in serious condition. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance. All emergency services are working at the scene - Lysak wrote.

Previously

The head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak reportedthat, according to preliminary data, three people were killed in Kryvyi Rih as a result of the Russian attack. In the city, the Russian attack damaged an educational institution and residential buildings.