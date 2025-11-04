ukenru
Russia decided to extract more rare earth metals in an attempt to reduce its dependence on China.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

In Russia, the government was urged to prepare a long-term development plan in the field of "rare and rare earth metals." By order of Putin, the responsible ministers must approve a "roadmap" by December 1, 2025.

Russia decided to extract more rare earth metals in an attempt to reduce its dependence on China.

Russia seeks to join the global "race" in the extraction of rare earth metals. Russian President Putin called for the preparation of a long-term development of the extraction of "rare and rare earth metals," UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

The Russian government has been instructed to approve a "roadmap" for the long-term development of the extraction and production of rare earth metals - the corresponding instruction was given by Russian President Vladimir Putin following the results of the Eastern Economic Forum.

The message, quoted by Russian media, states the following:

Taking into account previously given instructions, approve an action plan ("roadmap") for the long-term development of the extraction and production of rare and rare earth metals... Deadline - December 1, 2025

- the Kremlin reports.

Russia hopes for the development of the rare earth metals industry, and as various officials of the aggressor country have repeatedly stated, the goal is to reduce dependence on China and the United States.

Reference

The global rare earth metals market is currently dominated by China, which produces about two-thirds of the world's supply. The EU receives almost half of its rare earth metals imports from China. At the same time, Europe seeks to diversify its sources of rare earth element extraction and processing. But it is also known that this is a complex and expensive process. Accordingly, the European bloc is still more dependent on Beijing in the context of particularly valuable natural resources.

Recall

China introduces new restrictions on rare earth metal exports.

The first plant in Europe for the production of magnets from rare earth metals, owned by Neo Performance Materials, has opened in Estonia. The enterprise is capable of annually producing magnets for 1 million electric vehicles and 1000 wind generators, reducing dependence on China.

Ihor Telezhnikov

