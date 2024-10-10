The terrorist country is forming a new repressive body in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, the invaders are creating a qualification board of judges, which is causing concern among local residents and human rights activists. This body will be responsible for appointing judges to fake courts, as well as for their dismissal and promotion.

The board is formed from "representatives of the public" among collaborators who are under the full control of the kremlin. On the temporarily occupied territories, russian courts play an exclusively repressive role, legitimizing the arrests of Ukrainians and their abduction on the instructions of the FSB.

