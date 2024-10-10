Russia creates a repressive judicial body in the TOT of Zaporizhzhya region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Russia creates a repressive judicial body in the TOT of Zaporizhzhya region

Kyiv  •  UNN

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, the russian federation is forming a qualification board of judges. This body will appoint judges to fake courts and play a repressive role against Ukrainians.

The terrorist country is forming a new repressive body in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, the invaders are creating a qualification board of judges, which is causing concern among local residents and human rights activists. This body will be responsible for appointing judges to fake courts, as well as for their dismissal and promotion.

The board is formed from "representatives of the public" among collaborators who are under the full control of the kremlin. On the temporarily occupied territories, russian courts play an exclusively repressive role, legitimizing the arrests of Ukrainians and their abduction on the instructions of the FSB.

Shortage of medicines in the temporarily occupied territories19.05.24, 15:23 • 28235 views

Julia Kotwicka

War
zaporizhzhia-oblastZaporizhzhia Oblast

