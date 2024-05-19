Russia cannot adequately supply the occupied territories, where there is a lack of medicines in pharmacies and the available medicines are often ineffective. Most of the medicines are directed to the needs of the occupiers, leaving the local population without the necessary access to medical supplies.

This was reported by Resistance, UNN writes.

Details

Russia is unable to ensure the proper functioning of the temporarily occupied territories, as well as its own. the Russian state functions chaotically and does not provide decent living conditions for its citizens. Because of this, pharmacies in the occupied territories lack the necessary medicines, and the available medicines are often useless and ineffective, which the locals call "chalk".

Most of the medicines delivered to these territories are aimed at the needs of the occupation forces and are kept in hospitals. The local population receives medicines only as a surplus, and villagers are often forced to travel to district centers to get medicines, without proper transportation.

Recall

Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories force state employees to watch propaganda films