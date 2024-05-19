ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81013 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107311 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150171 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154212 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250453 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174174 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165432 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225969 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113061 views

Shortage of medicines in the temporarily occupied territories

Shortage of medicines in the temporarily occupied territories

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28237 views

Russia cannot properly supply the occupied territories of Ukraine, which leads to a shortage of effective medicines in pharmacies, and most supplies are sent to the occupation forces, not the local population.

Russia cannot adequately supply the occupied territories, where there is a lack of medicines in pharmacies and the available medicines are often ineffective. Most of the medicines are directed to the needs of the occupiers, leaving the local population without the necessary access to medical supplies.

This was reported by Resistance, UNN writes.

Details

Russia is unable to ensure the proper functioning of the temporarily occupied territories, as well as its own. the Russian state functions chaotically and does not provide decent living conditions for its citizens. Because of this, pharmacies in the occupied territories lack the necessary medicines, and the available medicines are often useless and ineffective, which the locals call "chalk".

Most of the medicines delivered to these territories are aimed at the needs of the occupation forces and are kept in hospitals. The local population receives medicines only as a surplus, and villagers are often forced to travel to district centers to get medicines, without proper transportation.

Recall

Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories force state employees to watch propaganda filmsto brainwash Ukrainians under occupation with justifications for the Kremlin and the heroization of its leadership.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarHealth

