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Russia attacked with ballistic missiles; 58 of 65 drones, including "Banderols," neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1182 views

Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 65 drones at Ukraine overnight. Air defenses shot down or suppressed 58 targets, but hits were recorded at 10 locations.

Russia attacked with ballistic missiles; 58 of 65 drones, including "Banderols," neutralized

Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 65 drones at Ukraine overnight, 58 of which were shot down or suppressed, including two "Banderol" drones, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, overnight on August 19 (from 18:00 on August 18), the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 65 Shahed-type attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera drones, "Banderol" loitering munitions, and "Parody"-type decoy drones from the following areas: Kursk, Oryol, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, and Hvardiyske – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 56 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types, as well as two "Banderol" loitering munitions in the north, south, and east of the country. Hits by the enemy's air attack weapons were recorded at 10 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed targets (debris) at 3 locations," the statement said.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

There were 192 combat engagements, and the enemy launched more than 7,000 drones — General Staff on the situation at the front18.08.26, 22:20 • 5042 views

Julia Shramko

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