Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 missiles and 102 UAVs: air defense shot down 87 drones

January 24, 06:16 PM • 15732 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 31944 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 28383 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 37649 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 36861 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 47548 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 44315 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 35328 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 29512 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 72284 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Popular news
Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin may take place soon - AxiosJanuary 24, 10:28 PM • 8948 views
Attack on Kyiv region: the OVA reported on the consequences of enemy strikesJanuary 25, 12:06 AM • 10012 views
"Very constructive": Witkoff commented on trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the USJanuary 25, 12:41 AM • 13871 views
Residential buildings and critical infrastructure: 170 objects damaged by Russian strikes on Saturday - Ministry of Internal AffairsJanuary 25, 01:15 AM • 6666 views
ECtHR orders Ukraine to pay compensation to ex-judge Tandyr for detention in pre-trial detention center03:35 AM • 9366 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 72284 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 85720 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 99587 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 93485 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 94478 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 15819 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 16334 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 33078 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 33628 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 46695 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 missiles and 102 UAVs: air defense shot down 87 drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

On the night of January 25, Russia attacked Ukraine with two missiles and 102 UAVs. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 87 enemy Shahed and other types of drones.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 missiles and 102 UAVs: air defense shot down 87 drones

On the night of January 25, Russians attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles/S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Bryansk region, as well as 102 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from various directions. Approximately 70 of the launched drones were "Shaheds": the enemy launched them from Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Shatalovo, and occupied Donetsk. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 8:30 AM, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 87 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, center, and east of the country.

15 attack UAV hits were recorded at 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at one location. Information regarding 2 enemy missiles is being clarified

- the report says.

127 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours: updated maps from the General Staff25.01.26, 08:44 • 756 views

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Bryansk Oblast
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
S-300 missile system
Ukraine
Donetsk