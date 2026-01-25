Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 missiles and 102 UAVs: air defense shot down 87 drones
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of January 25, Russia attacked Ukraine with two missiles and 102 UAVs. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 87 enemy Shahed and other types of drones.
On the night of January 25, Russians attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles/S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Bryansk region, as well as 102 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from various directions. Approximately 70 of the launched drones were "Shaheds": the enemy launched them from Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Shatalovo, and occupied Donetsk. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
As of 8:30 AM, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 87 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, center, and east of the country.
15 attack UAV hits were recorded at 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at one location. Information regarding 2 enemy missiles is being clarified
