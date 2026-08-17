Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region: a foreign vessel was damaged, 4 people injured

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Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region again, damaging a foreign vessel; 4 people are known to have been injured, Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper said on Monday on social media, UNN reports.

This night, the enemy attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again. A civilian vessel flying the flag of the Republic of Togo was damaged. Unfortunately, 4 people were injured, three of whom were hospitalized, with one in serious condition. Everyone is receiving the necessary medical assistance - Kiper wrote.

According to him, the attack caused fires, which have now been completely extinguished.

Russia attacked Poltava region with ballistic missiles and drones, hitting three enterprises