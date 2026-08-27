Russia attacked industry and energy infrastructure in the Poltava region; there are power outages

Poltava region came under attack by the Russian Federation overnight; industrial enterprises and energy infrastructure in two districts were hit, and there are power outages, Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, said on social media on Thursday, UNN reports.

Overnight, the enemy attacked industrial enterprises in Kremenchuk district. An energy facility in Myrhorod district was also hit. An emergency power outage occurred. Consumers in 7 settlements were temporarily left without electricity - Diakivnych wrote.

According to him, all services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

No information about injured people had been received by the emergency services, he added.

Kryvyi Rih was hit by Russian ballistic missiles: three wounded, an enterprise affected