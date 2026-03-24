Russia attacked energy infrastructure, part of residents in 6 regions without electricity, schedules - in the evening

Russia again launched a combined massive attack on energy infrastructure in several regions overnight, leaving some residents in 6 regions of Ukraine without electricity, and power outage schedules are expected during the evening peak consumption, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Tonight, the enemy again launched a combined massive attack on energy infrastructure in several regions. As a result, some consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions are temporarily without electricity. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Energy workers are working in an intensified mode to restore electricity supply to all subscribers as soon as possible.

"Today, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, hourly outage schedules will be applied for all categories of consumers in most regions of Ukraine. Also, power limitation schedules for industry will be in effect until the end of the day," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Consumers were urged, if possible, to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Yesterday, March 23, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening, but lower than the day before, amid warming.

12% import, 1 GW deficit - Shmyhal revealed the real state of the energy system