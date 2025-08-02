Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: there are wounded and destruction

On the night of August 2, Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones. As a result of the shelling, at least three people were injured, and civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, and the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, Mykola Lukash, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the OVA, a 30-year-old man was injured in the Vasylkivska community of Synelnykove district as a result of a Russian strike. An outbuilding was destroyed, and an administrative building, four private houses, and a car were damaged.

In the Mezhivska community, two more people were injured. In addition, two private homes and a car were damaged.

Until late evening and in the morning, Russian troops shelled Nikopol region.

"They targeted the district center with artillery and drones. A fire broke out, two outbuildings were destroyed by fire, two apartment buildings, a private house, an outbuilding, two cars, and a power line were damaged," Mykola Lukash wrote in his Telegram channel.

Recall

From August 1 to 2, Russian troops carried out 579 strikes on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 60 reports of damage to apartments and houses were recorded.

