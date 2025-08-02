$41.710.05
August 1, 05:22 PM
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Publications
Exclusives
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 61130 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 79930 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM
Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: there are wounded and destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

On the night of August 2, Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked by drones, three people were injured. Civilian infrastructure in Synelnykove and Nikopol districts was destroyed and damaged.

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: there are wounded and destruction

On the night of August 2, Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones. As a result of the shelling, at least three people were injured, and civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, and the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, Mykola Lukash, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the OVA, a 30-year-old man was injured in the Vasylkivska community of Synelnykove district as a result of a Russian strike. An outbuilding was destroyed, and an administrative building, four private houses, and a car were damaged.

In the Mezhivska community, two more people were injured. In addition, two private homes and a car were damaged.

Until late evening and in the morning, Russian troops shelled Nikopol region.

"They targeted the district center with artillery and drones. A fire broke out, two outbuildings were destroyed by fire, two apartment buildings, a private house, an outbuilding, two cars, and a power line were damaged," Mykola Lukash wrote in his Telegram channel.

Recall

From August 1 to 2, Russian troops carried out 579 strikes on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 60 reports of damage to apartments and houses were recorded.

Vita Zelenetska

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast