Izium district de-energized after night shelling

Tonight, due to shelling by Russian troops, a significant part of the Izyum district of Kharkiv region, including the city of Izyum, was left without electricity. This was reported by the Izyum City Military Administration (CMA) of the Izyum district of Kharkiv region, according to UNN.

The city authorities reported that as of 06:35, energy workers are carrying out work to restore power in the community, there are partial results, water supply and sewerage in the city are already working from the main power supply.

