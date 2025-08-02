$41.710.05
August 1, 05:22 PM
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
August 1, 05:15 AM
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:20 PM
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 59898 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 02:02 PM
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 78793 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
August 1, 08:17 AM
Izium district de-energized after night shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

A significant part of the Izium district and the city of Izium were left without electricity due to night shelling. Energy workers are working on restoration, water supply and sewerage are already functioning.

Izium district de-energized after night shelling

Tonight, due to shelling by Russian troops, a significant part of the Izyum district of Kharkiv region, including the city of Izyum, was left without electricity. This was reported by the Izyum City Military Administration (CMA) of the Izyum district of Kharkiv region, according to UNN.

During the night, as a result of enemy shelling, a significant part of the Izyum district was left without electricity, and the city of Izyum was also de-energized.

- the post says.

The city authorities reported that as of 06:35, energy workers are carrying out work to restore power in the community, there are partial results, water supply and sewerage in the city are already working from the main power supply.

The number of injured in Kharkiv after the enemy attack has increased to 11 - OMA01.08.25, 22:01 • 2830 views

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Izium