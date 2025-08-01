The number of injured in Kharkiv after the enemy attack has increased to 11 - OMA

$41.710.05
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
02:20 PM • 52434 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:02 PM • 60646 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 12:26 PM • 39504 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 53970 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
August 1, 08:17 AM • 114505 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
August 1, 06:54 AM • 64527 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
August 1, 05:15 AM • 153694 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 150517 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 131061 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
02:20 PM • 52435 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 46289 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 02:02 PM • 60646 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 66293 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
August 1, 08:17 AM • 114507 views
The number of injured in Kharkiv after the enemy attack has increased to 11 - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

In Kharkiv, the number of injured has increased to 11 people after an enemy UAV attack, five of them hospitalized, including two children. The strike hit the Kyiv district, damaging houses and cars.

The number of injured in Kharkiv after the enemy attack has increased to 11 - OMA

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the enemy attack has increased to 11. As reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, five people are under medical supervision in the hospital, UNN reports.

Another victim sought medical help after an enemy UAV hit Kharkiv. At this moment, the number of victims in the Kyiv district has reached 11.

- Syniehubov reported.

According to him, currently five people are under medical supervision in the hospital, including two children. Everyone is receiving highly qualified assistance.

Recall

On the evening of August 1, Russian military directed an enemy drone at the city. The hit occurred in the Kyiv district near a multi-story building.

Ten Kharkiv residents sustained various injuries. Among the injured are three boys aged 5 months, 9, and 10 years. Cars and glazing of nearby buildings were damaged.

All relevant services are working at the scene. The victims are being provided with the necessary assistance.

Police are documenting the consequences of the enemy attack and collecting material evidence.

Antonina Tumanova

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv