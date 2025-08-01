The number of injured in Kharkiv after the enemy attack has increased to 11 - OMA

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the enemy attack has increased to 11. As reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, five people are under medical supervision in the hospital, UNN reports.

Another victim sought medical help after an enemy UAV hit Kharkiv. At this moment, the number of victims in the Kyiv district has reached 11. - Syniehubov reported.

According to him, currently five people are under medical supervision in the hospital, including two children. Everyone is receiving highly qualified assistance.

Recall

On the evening of August 1, Russian military directed an enemy drone at the city. The hit occurred in the Kyiv district near a multi-story building.

Ten Kharkiv residents sustained various injuries. Among the injured are three boys aged 5 months, 9, and 10 years. Cars and glazing of nearby buildings were damaged.

All relevant services are working at the scene. The victims are being provided with the necessary assistance.

Police are documenting the consequences of the enemy attack and collecting material evidence.