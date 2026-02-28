$43.210.00
Russia attacked an agricultural company in Sumy region - two women died, one injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

The Russian army struck the Yampil community in Sumy Oblast, destroying a two-story building of an agricultural company. Reportedly, two women died, and another was injured.

Russia attacked an agricultural company in Sumy region - two women died, one injured
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russian army launched a strike on the territory of the Yampil community in Sumy Oblast. A two-story building of an agricultural company was destroyed, two women were reportedly killed, and another was injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In Sumy Oblast, the enemy struck an agricultural enterprise. Rescuers are conducting search and rescue operations. The strikes were carried out on the territory of the Yampil community. A two-story building of an agricultural company was destroyed, and the blast wave shattered windows in 5 residential buildings. Reportedly, two women were killed, and another was injured, the report states.

K-9 units of the State Emergency Service were involved in the search operations. Due to the threat of repeated attacks, rescuers were forced to suspend operations and move to a safe location.

Recall

On the night of February 29, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipro and the region, injuring one man.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Dnipro (city)