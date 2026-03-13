Russia attacked a historic building in the center of Novhorod-Siverskyi

$44.160.1950.960.02
ukenru
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 18689 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 48143 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 45190 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 66975 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 36151 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 24373 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 19854 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 23527 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 40328 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 50246 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2m/s
47%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia earns an additional $150 million per day from oil – FTMarch 12, 11:01 PM • 4564 views
Explosions heard in Crimea and Sevastopol, air defense active and internet down - monitorsMarch 12, 11:18 PM • 7506 views
The Sahara Desert in Algeria was covered in snow due to an anomalous drop in temperaturePhotoMarch 12, 11:40 PM • 6308 views
Ukraine to be first to test new Michelangelo air defense dome from LeonardoMarch 12, 11:58 PM • 32704 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM • 6898 views
Publications
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM • 7144 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 66975 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 39633 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 35080 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhotoMarch 12, 11:29 AM • 63664 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Ali Khamenei
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 21444 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 21479 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 19978 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 36074 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 54859 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Financial Times
TikTok

Russia attacked a historic building in the center of Novhorod-Siverskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1596 views

The enemy hit a historic library in Novhorod-Siverskyi and attacked civilian drones. 43 shellings and a man were injured in a day.

Russia attacked a historic building in the center of Novhorod-Siverskyi

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops hit a historic library building in the center of Novhorod-Siverskyi with a drone, said Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv OVA, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, the enemy attacked a historic building in the center of Novhorod-Siverskyi with a "geranium" drone. It was the premises of the local library. The fire was extinguished by firefighters.

- Chaus wrote.

According to him, nearby buildings and people's homes were damaged.

Yesterday afternoon, according to his data, in Semenivka, Russians hit a civilian car with an FPV drone. A 52-year-old civilian man was injured. In the village of Horodnia community, the roof of a house and a car were damaged due to an FPV drone strike.

"In total, there were 43 shellings over the past day. 74 explosions," Chaus said.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missile, 117 out of 126 drones neutralized13.03.26, 08:20 • 2404 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineCulture
Olha Freimut
War in Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Novhorod-Siverskyi