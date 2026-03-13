Russia attacked a historic building in the center of Novhorod-Siverskyi

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops hit a historic library building in the center of Novhorod-Siverskyi with a drone, said Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv OVA, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, the enemy attacked a historic building in the center of Novhorod-Siverskyi with a "geranium" drone. It was the premises of the local library. The fire was extinguished by firefighters. - Chaus wrote.

According to him, nearby buildings and people's homes were damaged.

Yesterday afternoon, according to his data, in Semenivka, Russians hit a civilian car with an FPV drone. A 52-year-old civilian man was injured. In the village of Horodnia community, the roof of a house and a car were damaged due to an FPV drone strike.

"In total, there were 43 shellings over the past day. 74 explosions," Chaus said.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missile, 117 out of 126 drones neutralized