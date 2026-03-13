Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missile, 117 out of 126 drones neutralized

Russia struck Ukraine overnight with a ballistic missile and 126 drones, 117 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 13 (from 18:00 on March 12), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region – Russia, as well as 126 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 80 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 117 enemy UAVs. A ballistic missile and 8 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 5 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

