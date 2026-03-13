General Staff reported over 860 Russian military losses in a day

Over the past day, the Russian army lost about 860 servicemen at the front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary as of March 13, writes UNN.

Details

According to Ukrainian military data, the total combat losses of Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, have reached approximately 1,277,620 personnel. Also, within a day, Ukrainian forces destroyed seven Russian tanks, five armored combat vehicles, and 50 artillery systems.

Equipment losses

In addition, the Russian army lost four multiple rocket launchers and two air defense systems. Significant losses were also recorded among drones – 2,071 operational-tactical level UAVs were destroyed within a day.

In total, since the beginning of the war, Russia has lost 11,773 tanks, 24,202 armored combat vehicles, and 38,369 artillery systems. Also destroyed were 435 aircraft, 349 helicopters, over 175,000 drones, and over 83,000 units of automotive equipment. The data is being updated.

