Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia
Kyiv • UNN
At dawn, the enemy attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region with attack UAVs. The target was a critical infrastructure facility, no casualties were reported.
In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, Russian troops attacked a critical infrastructure facility, Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, said on Tuesday, writes UNN.
At dawn, the enemy attacked our region using attack UAVs. The target was a critical infrastructure facility. According to preliminary information, fortunately, there were no casualties.
According to her, information regarding the damage is being clarified.
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage23.12.25, 07:45 • 20260 views