Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, disruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 9128 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 25656 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 41939 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 62556 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 39964 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 34408 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 29463 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 25697 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 21721 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

At dawn, the enemy attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region with attack UAVs. The target was a critical infrastructure facility, no casualties were reported.

Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, Russian troops attacked a critical infrastructure facility, Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, said on Tuesday, writes UNN.

At dawn, the enemy attacked our region using attack UAVs. The target was a critical infrastructure facility. According to preliminary information, fortunately, there were no casualties.

- Onyshchuk wrote.

According to her, information regarding the damage is being clarified.

The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage23.12.25, 07:45 • 20260 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast