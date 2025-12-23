Russia attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, Russian troops attacked a critical infrastructure facility, Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, said on Tuesday, writes UNN.

At dawn, the enemy attacked our region using attack UAVs. The target was a critical infrastructure facility. According to preliminary information, fortunately, there were no casualties. - Onyshchuk wrote.

According to her, information regarding the damage is being clarified.

