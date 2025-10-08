Russia attacked a coal enrichment plant in Donetsk region: the enterprise has been mothballed

Russia attacked a factory in Donetsk region where coal for thermal power plants is enriched, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Details

According to the company, during the strike, the on-duty employees were in a shelter - no one was injured.

This is the third large-scale attack on this factory in a month and a half. The equipment is in disrepair. The company's operations had to be mothballed. - DTEK summarized.

