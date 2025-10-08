Russia attacked a coal enrichment plant in Donetsk region: the enterprise has been mothballed
Kyiv • UNN
Russia attacked a factory in Donetsk region that enriches coal for thermal power plants. This is the third large-scale attack in a month and a half, the equipment is in disrepair, and the enterprise had to be mothballed.
UNN reports with reference to DTEK.
Details
According to the company, during the strike, the on-duty employees were in a shelter - no one was injured.
This is the third large-scale attack on this factory in a month and a half. The equipment is in disrepair. The company's operations had to be mothballed.
