Publications
Exclusives
Russia attacked a coal enrichment plant in Donetsk region: the enterprise has been mothballed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 946 views

Russia attacked a factory in Donetsk region that enriches coal for thermal power plants. This is the third large-scale attack in a month and a half, the equipment is in disrepair, and the enterprise had to be mothballed.

Russia attacked a coal enrichment plant in Donetsk region: the enterprise has been mothballed

Russia attacked a factory in Donetsk region where coal for thermal power plants is enriched, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Details

According to the company, during the strike, the on-duty employees were in a shelter - no one was injured.

This is the third large-scale attack on this factory in a month and a half. The equipment is in disrepair. The company's operations had to be mothballed.

- DTEK summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineEconomy
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
DTEK