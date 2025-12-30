Russia attacked 2 civilian vessels, there are wounded among civilians - Ukrainian Navy
Kyiv • UNN
Russian attack UAVs attacked the vessels "Emmakris III" and "Captain Karam", which were heading to the port to load wheat. As a result of the attack, there are wounded among civilians.
The Russian Federation struck 2 civilian vessels, including one entering the port to load wheat, with civilians injured, reported the Ukrainian Navy in Telegram on Tuesday, writes UNN.
The Russian Federation struck 2 civilian vessels. Today, the Russians attacked the vessels "Emmakris III" and "Captain Karam", which was entering the port to load wheat, with attack UAVs. There are injured civilians
As noted by the Navy, ports and civilian shipping are civilian infrastructure objects. "Attacks on them create a threat to the lives of peaceful citizens and undermine global food security. Deliberate strikes on civilian objects are a conscious war crime. The Russian Federation is a terrorist state," the Navy's statement reads.
