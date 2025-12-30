$42.220.15
Russia attacked 2 civilian vessels, there are wounded among civilians - Ukrainian Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Russian attack UAVs attacked the vessels "Emmakris III" and "Captain Karam", which were heading to the port to load wheat. As a result of the attack, there are wounded among civilians.

Russia attacked 2 civilian vessels, there are wounded among civilians - Ukrainian Navy
t.me/ukrainian_navy

The Russian Federation struck 2 civilian vessels, including one entering the port to load wheat, with civilians injured, reported the Ukrainian Navy in Telegram on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The Russian Federation struck 2 civilian vessels. Today, the Russians attacked the vessels "Emmakris III" and "Captain Karam", which was entering the port to load wheat, with attack UAVs. There are injured civilians

- reported the Ukrainian Navy.

As noted by the Navy, ports and civilian shipping are civilian infrastructure objects. "Attacks on them create a threat to the lives of peaceful citizens and undermine global food security. Deliberate strikes on civilian objects are a conscious war crime. The Russian Federation is a terrorist state," the Navy's statement reads.

Russia attacked Odesa ports: there is a casualty and damage, including a grain vessel under the Panamanian flag - Deputy Prime Minister30.12.25, 13:29 • 1568 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine