Russia and Ukraine to hold family reunification in early September

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
05:11 PM • 12329 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 28198 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 107843 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 70838 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 43036 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 61158 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 48969 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 46997 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 122019 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 125437 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0m/s
75%
754mm
Popular news
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 70985 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 46374 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 45092 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 29309 views
A photo of the Gerbera UAV that fell near residential buildings in Kyiv is circulating online.08:53 PM • 11897 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 45178 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 46464 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 107844 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 122019 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 97335 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 29371 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 71053 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 76971 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 75900 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 109488 views
Actual
SWIFT
9K720 Iskander
Mi-8
Diia (service)
E-6 Mercury

Russia and Ukraine to hold family reunification in early September

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Russia and Ukraine are planning family reunification events for early September. The process requires coordination of logistics and security, as well as coordination between humanitarian organizations.

Russia and Ukraine to hold family reunification in early September

In early September, Russia and Ukraine plan to hold a series of events to reunite families affected by the full-scale invasion. This is reported by Russian media, citing the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, Tatyana Moskalkova, as reported by UNN.

Currently, we have about eight families asking to be reunited. This is a very difficult story, because most of them have expired passports, and documents need to be processed. If they are elderly people, then their travel needs to be arranged, an ambulance provided, and issues with the International Committee of the Red Cross resolved. But we agreed that in early September we will conduct a number of such family reunifications

- Moskalkova noted.

According to representatives of the Russian side, the process requires careful coordination, particularly regarding security and logistics, and involves coordination between humanitarian organizations and state structures of both countries.

Recall

On August 25, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Russian Federation, Tatyana Moskalkova, announced that, with the mediation of the Belarusian side, she met with a representative of the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights. According to her, the parties discussed issues of family reunification, and also exchanged letters from prisoners of war to their relatives.

Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home24.08.25, 16:49 • 70609 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Belarus
charity
International Committee of the Red Cross
Ukraine