Russia and Ukraine to hold family reunification in early September

In early September, Russia and Ukraine plan to hold a series of events to reunite families affected by the full-scale invasion. This is reported by Russian media, citing the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, Tatyana Moskalkova, as reported by UNN.

Currently, we have about eight families asking to be reunited. This is a very difficult story, because most of them have expired passports, and documents need to be processed. If they are elderly people, then their travel needs to be arranged, an ambulance provided, and issues with the International Committee of the Red Cross resolved. But we agreed that in early September we will conduct a number of such family reunifications - Moskalkova noted.

According to representatives of the Russian side, the process requires careful coordination, particularly regarding security and logistics, and involves coordination between humanitarian organizations and state structures of both countries.

Recall

On August 25, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Russian Federation, Tatyana Moskalkova, announced that, with the mediation of the Belarusian side, she met with a representative of the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights. According to her, the parties discussed issues of family reunification, and also exchanged letters from prisoners of war to their relatives.

