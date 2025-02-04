Rubio: US not negotiating to join Canada as a state

The United States is not negotiating on the accession of Canada as a state. This was announced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with Rich Edson of Fox News, as quoted by the State Department, UNN reports.

Well, we are not involved in negotiations to make them [Canada] a state, obviously. I think we're focused on what's in front of us right now, which is the tariffs. This will obviously affect our relationship with them. We are still neighbors. We will always be neighbors - Rubio explained.

Recall

The United States has agreed to a 30-day pause in customs threats against Mexico and Canada following their border security moves. Canada will appoint a "fentanyl czar" and add Mexican cartels to the list of terrorist groups.