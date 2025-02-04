Rubio: US not negotiating to join Canada as a state

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 37446 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 73002 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103706 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106986 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125322 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102672 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130862 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103613 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113345 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 98164 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 26195 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113771 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 32064 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108220 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 37446 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125322 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130862 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163519 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153532 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 5745 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12130 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108220 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113771 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138896 views
Rubio: US not negotiating to join Canada as a state

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31820 views

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the U.S. is not negotiating to admit Canada as a state. The US agreed to suspend customs restrictions for Canada and Mexico for 30 days.

The United States is not negotiating on the accession of Canada as a state. This was announced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with Rich Edson of Fox News, as quoted by the State Department, UNN reports.

Well, we are not involved in negotiations to make them [Canada] a state, obviously. I think we're focused on what's in front of us right now, which is the tariffs. This will obviously affect our relationship with them. We are still neighbors. We will always be neighbors

- Rubio explained.

Recall 

The United States has agreed to a 30-day pause in customs threats against Mexico and Canada following their border security moves. Canada will appoint a "fentanyl czar" and add Mexican cartels to the list of terrorist groups.

Alina Volianska

News of the World
foks-niusFox News
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
mexicoMexico
canadaCanada
united-statesUnited States

