Rubio explained to Congress the increased US military presence in the Middle East

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
03:19 PM • 6460 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 10979 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 9974 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM • 21426 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 22293 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 26695 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
January 28, 09:51 AM • 30721 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
January 28, 08:35 AM • 28702 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
January 28, 08:19 AM • 25905 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 28633 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
92%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US has told Ukraine it must sign peace deal with Russia to get security guarantees - ReutersJanuary 28, 07:53 AM • 7286 views
Szijjártó admitted that Hungary is an obstacle to Ukraine's EU membershipJanuary 28, 08:51 AM • 4614 views
Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insultsJanuary 28, 10:45 AM • 15858 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 24869 views
Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko has died: the actress's son revealed the cause of his star mother's death12:30 PM • 9474 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 24922 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 57637 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 86128 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 65724 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 84099 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Musician
Bloggers
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Kharkiv
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 35203 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 33887 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 40683 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 43405 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 48718 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Film

Rubio explained to Congress the increased US military presence in the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The US Secretary of State stated that the increased US military presence in the Middle East was implemented to protect against the Iranian threat to "our personnel."

Rubio explained to Congress the increased US military presence in the Middle East

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the increased US military presence in the Middle East was implemented "to protect against what could be an Iranian threat to our personnel," UNN reports with reference to AP.

"I think it's wise and prudent to have a military presence in the region that could respond and... if necessary, preemptively prevent an attack on thousands of American servicemen and other facilities in the region and our allies," Rubio said in Congress.

The publication notes that these remarks came on the same day that Trump demanded Iran abandon its nuclear weapons development plans, while threatening a "much worse" attack than last year's strike on its nuclear facilities, in a post on his social media platform.

Trump stated that the US Navy strike group led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is "ready, willing, and able to quickly execute its mission, with speed and violence if necessary."

USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier Strike Group makes move amid threat from Iran - Fox News26.01.26, 16:41 • 4743 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Social network
Marco Rubio
United States Navy
United States Congress
Donald Trump
United States
Iran