Rotterdam port workers suspend strike for five days for negotiations

Hundreds of workers at the Dutch port of Rotterdam are suspending their strike for five days starting Monday to allow new negotiations between unions and employers over wage increases. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

The strike at the port of Rotterdam, which began on Wednesday and paralyzed the work of Europe's largest container port, is temporarily suspended. About 700 workers involved in securing cargo on container ships are participating in the strike, which has led to delays in loading and unloading vessels. Workers are demanding a wage increase.

By court order, the strike will be suspended from 7:00 AM Monday until the same time Friday to give the FNV union and companies new time for negotiations. A new round of meetings is scheduled for Sunday morning.

The court warned that the strike could resume if no agreement is reached by Friday, and companies would have the right to go to court for a forced resolution of the conflict. For now, the suspension of the strike offers a chance to resolve the situation and resume port operations without further delays.

