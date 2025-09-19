Over 300 protesters detained in France: rallies less tense than expected

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 13408 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 28712 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 53074 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 37961 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 47569 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 64192 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 28721 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 23508 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 44452 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 17078 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.4m/s
56%
754mm
Popular news
Politico: Trump and Starmer - an unexpected friendship that is changing world politicsSeptember 18, 10:59 PM • 9850 views
Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus networkSeptember 18, 11:21 PM • 31876 views
"Hypocritical creature": Yanina Sokolova reacted to Kharchyshyn's statement about breaking upSeptember 19, 12:25 AM • 25403 views
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shownVideo05:36 AM • 3546 views
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert07:04 AM • 3294 views
Publications
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 13408 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 38966 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 64192 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 44242 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 44452 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Marchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 14120 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 33717 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 32485 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 32280 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 30428 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Shahed-136
FGM-148 Javelin
Fox News

Over 300 protesters detained in France: rallies less tense than expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

On September 18, 309 participants of mass protests against cuts in state benefits were detained in France, which covered more than 700 settlements. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau noted that the actions were less intense than expected, thanks to the preventive presence of more than 6,000 law enforcement officers.

Over 300 protesters detained in France: rallies less tense than expected

In France, mass protests have swept the country, with people disagreeing with the government's policy of cutting state benefits. According to law enforcement, actions took place in more than 700 settlements, gathering about half a million people, of whom 50 to 100 thousand protested in Paris. This is reported by Le Figaro, writes UNN.

Details

French police this Thursday, September 18, arrested 309 participants in mass protests that swept the country.

The demonstration in the capital started at Place de la Bastille, passed through Place de la République and ended at Place de la Nation. To prevent possible unrest, the police sent instructions to businesses along the route in advance regarding security measures - from closing establishments to increased vigilance.

The actions were less intense than expected. 700 actions were recorded across the country. The preliminary deployment of our law enforcement agencies had a deterrent effect

- said Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau.

According to the minister, who is resigning, more than 6,000 police officers and gendarmes were involved in maintaining order. The Minister of Internal Affairs stated that the preventive presence of law enforcement officers played a key role.

Despite local clashes, this time the level of violence was significantly lower than law enforcement predicted. For comparison: just a week earlier, on September 10, 675 people were detained in France, 280 of them in Paris, and more than 500 protesters remained in custody.

Recall

It was previously reported that in France, in protest against cuts in state benefits, trade unions announced a nationwide strike. It was expected that on September 18, more than 800,000 people would join the actions in 250 cities across the country.

On September 10, protesters in France took part in an action called "Block Everything," expressing dissatisfaction with Macron's policies and budget cuts. On that day, many rioters were detained, and the police used tear gas.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Paris
France