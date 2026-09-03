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Rosaviatsia called Ukraine’s warning about the danger of Russian airspace illegitimate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Rosaviatsia stated that Ukraine’s recommendations have no legal force and announced the continuation of flights over Russia. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned airlines about the danger.

Rosaviatsia called Ukraine’s warning about the danger of Russian airspace illegitimate

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency responded to Ukraine’s warning about the danger of Russian airspace. In a notice to aviation personnel, it states that all recommendations published by Ukraine "have no legal force," reports UNN.

Details

They also claim that they continue their scheduled operations and will keep operating flights, including those of foreign airlines.

Ukraine’s aviation authorities supported the terrorist rhetoric of their leader, aimed at destabilizing the operation of Russia’s civil aviation, and issued an illegitimate NOTAM about the alleged danger of the airspace of the Russian Federation. In response, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency issued a NOTAM stating that all documents published by Ukraine concerning the airspace of the Russian Federation have no legal force and violate the Convention on International Civil Aviation

- the statement reads.

"Aeroflot" shares fell after Zelenskyy's warning about the "closure" of Russia's airspace02.09.26, 05:03 • 14875 views

Context

The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned every airline using Russian airspace that "Russian airspace is becoming completely dangerous" and "will de facto be closed."

In response, Russian dictator Putin called Zelenskyy’s words "a bid for state terrorism" and promised that the Russian Federation would "find a way to respond."

"Closure" of the skies over the Russian Federation - Ukraine officially informs ICAO02.09.26, 16:45 • 3650 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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