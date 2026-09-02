"Closure" of the skies over the Russian Federation - Ukraine officially informs ICAO

Ukraine officially informed the ICAO that Russia’s airspace is dangerous for civil aviation due to increased military activity. This was reported on social media platform "X" by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine called on countries around the world to avoid flying over Russian airspace.

Russia is deliberately ignoring the existing threats arising from its aggression against Ukraine, which has already led to several incidents in recent years. Against the backdrop of Russia’s sharp escalation of terror against Ukraine, Russian airspace is becoming increasingly dangerous. It is our responsible decision to inform the ICAO, all airlines, and governments of the need to exercise caution, even if Russia refuses to fulfill its obligation to inform them. We want to prevent unintended incidents - Sybiha said in the post.

The Foreign Minister added that the war is returning to Russia, while Ukraine is exercising its inherent right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned every airline using Russian airspace that "Russian skies are becoming completely dangerous" and "will de facto be closed."

In response, Russian dictator Putin called Zelenskyy’s words "a bid for state terrorism" and promised that the Russian Federation "would find a way to respond."