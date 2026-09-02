"Aeroflot" shares fell after Zelenskyy's warning about the "closure" of Russia's airspace

$44.520.0351.640.24
ukenru
05:00 AM • 8300 views
Russian oil refineries are coming under attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces one after another. Can Ukraine reach the rest?Photo
04:31 AM • 11224 views
Budanov: Ukrainian drones and missiles will operate in the skies over the Russian Federation until the aggression ends
September 1, 08:41 PM • 25233 views
Putin ordered the Russian armed forces to prepare massive strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure
September 1, 08:33 PM • 22876 views
In Kyiv, 13 people were injured in enemy attacks on September 1, nine are in hospitals
September 1, 06:43 PM • 22247 views
Zelenskyy criticized MPs for failed laws that deprived Ukraine of more than $4 billion
September 1, 06:02 PM • 22337 views
The Russian sky will de facto be closed — Zelenskyy warned airlines that "there will be so many drones over the Russian Federation that this must be taken into account"
September 1, 05:01 PM • 32369 views
What has changed for Ukrainians since September 1: fuel and gas prices, salaries, military payments, and education
September 1, 04:05 PM • 18459 views
Germany accused the Russian Federation of a hybrid attack at Leipzig Airport and promised to strengthen border controls for Russians
Exclusive
September 1, 03:05 PM • 18747 views
Russia's incessant attacks on Ukraine - expert says how long the enemy has the resources to sustain them
September 1, 02:33 PM • 21641 views
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
2m/s
73%
750mm
Popular news
The United States will announce new sanctions against Iran’s banking sector this week - BessentSeptember 1, 08:59 PM • 4658 views
In Vyshneve, Kyiv region, two townhouses were destroyed as a result of a UAV attackVideoSeptember 1, 09:32 PM • 11450 views
russia seeks to ensure long-term and lasting peace in Ukraine and Europe — putinSeptember 1, 10:05 PM • 5702 views
Iran launched 13 missiles at Jordan, most of which were intercepted by air defensesSeptember 2, 12:18 AM • 3868 views
Night attack on Odesa: people injured, infrastructure and residential buildings damaged12:51 AM • 9146 views
Publications
Russian oil refineries are coming under attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces one after another. Can Ukraine reach the rest?Photo05:00 AM • 8272 views
What has changed for Ukrainians since September 1: fuel and gas prices, salaries, military payments, and educationSeptember 1, 05:01 PM • 32364 views
Harassment in anonymous Telegram channels and surveillance, or how easy it is to devalue a doctor’s work PhotoSeptember 1, 01:43 PM • 28417 views
The Economic Security Bureau declares its rejection of punitive methods, but 29% of businesses’ law enforcement complaints still concern the Bureau
Exclusive
September 1, 09:05 AM • 28252 views
Knowledge Day — the start of a new school yearPhotoSeptember 1, 05:00 AM • 36309 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Iryna Mudra
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Odesa
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideoSeptember 1, 02:33 PM • 21640 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 19061 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 25608 views
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhotoSeptember 1, 12:07 AM • 23686 views
Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concertAugust 31, 11:07 PM • 23784 views
Actual
The Guardian
Bild
Technology
FIFA (video game series)
Heating

"Aeroflot" shares fell after Zelenskyy's warning about the "closure" of Russia's airspace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3238 views

"Aeroflot" shares fell by 5.11% after Zelenskyy's warning about the danger of flying over Russia. Putin threatened Ukraine with a response.

"Aeroflot" shares fell after Zelenskyy's warning about the "closure" of Russia's airspace

Shares of the Russian airline "Aeroflot" fell by more than 5% after President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a warning for airlines flying in Russian airspace. Meduza reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the company's share price fell by 5.11%, reaching a low of 30.36 rubles per share.

This information has already been commented on by the Russian insurgent movement Black Spark.

It is time for international companies to acknowledge the fact that doing business in Putin's Russia is toxic and harmful to business. Especially when such a business is located near production facilities, resources, and logistics used to continue the war, and is a legitimate target

- the activists noted.

Context

The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned every airline using Russian airspace that "the Russian skies are becoming completely dangerous" and "will de facto be closed."

In response, Russian dictator Putin called Zelenskyy's words "a bid for state terrorism" and promised that the Russian Federation "would find something with which to respond."

russia seeks to ensure long-term and lasting peace in Ukraine and Europe — putin02.09.26, 01:05 • 5744 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine