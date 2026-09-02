Shares of the Russian airline "Aeroflot" fell by more than 5% after President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a warning for airlines flying in Russian airspace. Meduza reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the company's share price fell by 5.11%, reaching a low of 30.36 rubles per share.

This information has already been commented on by the Russian insurgent movement Black Spark.

It is time for international companies to acknowledge the fact that doing business in Putin's Russia is toxic and harmful to business. Especially when such a business is located near production facilities, resources, and logistics used to continue the war, and is a legitimate target - the activists noted.

Context

The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned every airline using Russian airspace that "the Russian skies are becoming completely dangerous" and "will de facto be closed."

In response, Russian dictator Putin called Zelenskyy's words "a bid for state terrorism" and promised that the Russian Federation "would find something with which to respond."

russia seeks to ensure long-term and lasting peace in Ukraine and Europe — putin