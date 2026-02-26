$43.240.02
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic Hides
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killer
Romania scrambled fighter jets for the second time in two days due to Russian drone airspace violations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The Romanian Ministry of Defense deployed aircraft for monitoring after an unknown aerial object was detected near the border. This is the second such airspace intrusion in 48 hours.

Romania scrambled fighter jets for the second time in two days due to Russian drone airspace violations
Photo: AP

The Romanian Ministry of Defense deployed combat aircraft to monitor the situation after an unknown aerial object was detected near the national border. The incident occurred during another massive Russian attack on Ukraine's port infrastructure in the Danube region. The NATO member state's authorities confirmed that this was the second such incursion into the country's airspace in the last 48 hours. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

Details

After detecting the target on radars, the Romanian command decided to immediately scramble fighter jets to identify and escort the object. The military closely monitored the trajectory of the drone, which was maneuvering in close proximity to settlements on the Romanian bank of the Danube.

Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on Ukraine17.02.26, 08:14 • 26471 view

Such measures are part of an enhanced security protocol, as fragments of enemy drones have repeatedly fallen on Romanian territory during previous shelling of Ukrainian cities.

Risks to regional security and coordination with NATO

Romania's 650-kilometer shared border with Ukraine remains an area of increased tension due to constant attacks on infrastructure. Repeated instances of airspace violations by a sovereign NATO member state force Bucharest to strengthen air defense capabilities in border areas.

Currently, official representatives of the Ministry of Defense are inspecting the area for possible debris and coordinating their actions with international partners to ensure stability on NATO's eastern flank.

Romania may increase troops on the border with Ukraine due to Russian attacks20.01.26, 16:29 • 3265 views

