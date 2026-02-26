Romania scrambled fighter jets for the second time in two days due to Russian drone airspace violations

Photo: AP

The Romanian Ministry of Defense deployed combat aircraft to monitor the situation after an unknown aerial object was detected near the national border. The incident occurred during another massive Russian attack on Ukraine's port infrastructure in the Danube region. The NATO member state's authorities confirmed that this was the second such incursion into the country's airspace in the last 48 hours. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

Details

After detecting the target on radars, the Romanian command decided to immediately scramble fighter jets to identify and escort the object. The military closely monitored the trajectory of the drone, which was maneuvering in close proximity to settlements on the Romanian bank of the Danube.

Such measures are part of an enhanced security protocol, as fragments of enemy drones have repeatedly fallen on Romanian territory during previous shelling of Ukrainian cities.

Risks to regional security and coordination with NATO

Romania's 650-kilometer shared border with Ukraine remains an area of increased tension due to constant attacks on infrastructure. Repeated instances of airspace violations by a sovereign NATO member state force Bucharest to strengthen air defense capabilities in border areas.

Currently, official representatives of the Ministry of Defense are inspecting the area for possible debris and coordinating their actions with international partners to ensure stability on NATO's eastern flank.

