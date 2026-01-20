$43.180.08
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 7694 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 9968 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 18016 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 19029 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 20681 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 20070 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17195 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 36503 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 67573 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
MIM-104 Patriot

Romania may increase troops on the border with Ukraine due to Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Romania is strengthening its military presence on the border with Ukraine due to regular threats from Russian drones. The country is deploying additional units and equipment, including radars and Gepard anti-aircraft systems.

Romania may increase troops on the border with Ukraine due to Russian attacks

Romania has decided to increase the number of troops in areas bordering Ukraine due to regular threats related to Russian drones. This was stated by Romanian Defense Minister Radu Miruță, as reported by Digi24, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, Russian drones have violated Romanian airspace at least 14 times. In this regard, the Ministry of National Defense has deployed additional units and modern military equipment to the border in recent months.

Romania is also gradually strengthening its air defense system near Ukraine. This includes additional personnel, radars, and Gepard anti-aircraft guns.

The minister emphasized that the military is deploying forces in such a way as to reduce the risk of drones falling into populated areas, but it is impossible to completely rule out such a threat.

Even with all efforts, it is impossible to give a hundred percent guarantee that drones will not appear in residential areas, but this risk is small

- stated Radu Miruță.

The last serious incident occurred late last week in Vrancea County, almost 200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. According to the minister, a local resident informed the army about a Russian drone falling in the yard of a private house. The aircraft was not detected by military radars, so the exact time of its fall is currently unknown.

I have an operational phone on which I receive air alerts several times a night. For some of them, a decision is made to scramble F-16 fighters, for others, ground systems are used to stop these threats. If it weren't for what the Romanian army is doing, you would see news about drones every day

- noted the Minister of Defense.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized20.01.26, 10:19 • 20071 view

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Flakpanzer Gepard
Romania
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon