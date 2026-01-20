Romania may increase troops on the border with Ukraine due to Russian attacks

Romania has decided to increase the number of troops in areas bordering Ukraine due to regular threats related to Russian drones. This was stated by Romanian Defense Minister Radu Miruță, as reported by Digi24, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, Russian drones have violated Romanian airspace at least 14 times. In this regard, the Ministry of National Defense has deployed additional units and modern military equipment to the border in recent months.

Romania is also gradually strengthening its air defense system near Ukraine. This includes additional personnel, radars, and Gepard anti-aircraft guns.

The minister emphasized that the military is deploying forces in such a way as to reduce the risk of drones falling into populated areas, but it is impossible to completely rule out such a threat.

Even with all efforts, it is impossible to give a hundred percent guarantee that drones will not appear in residential areas, but this risk is small - stated Radu Miruță.

The last serious incident occurred late last week in Vrancea County, almost 200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. According to the minister, a local resident informed the army about a Russian drone falling in the yard of a private house. The aircraft was not detected by military radars, so the exact time of its fall is currently unknown.

I have an operational phone on which I receive air alerts several times a night. For some of them, a decision is made to scramble F-16 fighters, for others, ground systems are used to stop these threats. If it weren't for what the Romanian army is doing, you would see news about drones every day - noted the Minister of Defense.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized