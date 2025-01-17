Romania raises F-16s due to Russian drone attack on Ukraine: finds traces of possible drone impact

The Romanian Ministry of Defense has reported a violation of the country's airspace during the Russian drone attack on Ukraine on January 17, the Romanian military launched two F-16 fighters and found traces of possible drone impact near the city of Plauroo, the Romanian Defense Ministry said, according to UNN.

Details

"In the morning of January 17, Russian troops resumed a series of drone attacks on civilian targets and port infrastructure in Ukraine near the border with Romania, in Tulcea County. The monitoring and surveillance systems of the Ministry of National Defense (Romania) reported a violation of Romanian airspace, and as a result of this situation, starting at 1:35 am, two F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, part of the Air Police combat service, took off from the 86th Air Base from Borca to monitor the air situation. The aircraft returned to the base around 3:48 am," the statement said.

At the same time, as indicated, measures were taken to alert the population in Tulcea County: at about 1:45, an RO-Alert message was transmitted, and at 3:30, it was announced that all facilities were no longer on alert.

"Groups of the Ministry of National Defense (Romania) conducted field research and found traces of possible drone impact outside the city of Plaura (between Cheatalkia and Tudor Vladimirescu), near the border. The area is being guarded, and teams of specialists will collect evidence and conduct an investigation," the statement said.

The Romanian Defense Ministry forces will continue airspace monitoring and research missions in areas where risks may arise as a result of these situations.

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense, as stated, "has informed and continues to inform allied structures in real time about the situation caused by the attacks, remaining in constant contact with them.

"The Ministry of National Defense (of Romania) strongly condemns these attacks carried out by the Russian Federation against Ukrainian civilian targets and infrastructure, which are unjustified and seriously contrary to international law," the Romanian Defense Ministry emphasized.

