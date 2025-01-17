Romania raises F-16s due to Russian drone attack on Ukraine: finds traces of possible drone impact

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128678 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116822 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124883 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126088 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157516 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108319 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154128 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104178 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113763 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117086 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107374 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 39705 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 116154 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116154 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 114108 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114108 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 39952 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 39952 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128684 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128684 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157519 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157519 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154130 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182994 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 172431 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172431 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114108 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116154 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138275 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 130260 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130260 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147848 views
Romania raises F-16s due to Russian drone attack on Ukraine: finds traces of possible drone impact
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 37359 views

Romania raises F-16s due to Russian drone attack on Ukraine: finds traces of possible drone impact

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37359 views

On January 17, Russian drones violated Romanian airspace during an attack on Ukraine. The Romanian military raised F-16 fighters and found traces of a drone crash near the city of Plaura.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense has reported a violation of the country's airspace during the Russian drone attack on Ukraine on January 17, the Romanian military launched two F-16 fighters and found traces of possible drone impact near the city of Plauroo, the Romanian Defense Ministry said, according to UNN.

Details

"In the morning of January 17, Russian troops resumed a series of drone attacks on civilian targets and port infrastructure in Ukraine near the border with Romania, in Tulcea County. The monitoring and surveillance systems of the Ministry of National Defense (Romania) reported a violation of Romanian airspace, and as a result of this situation, starting at 1:35 am, two F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, part of the Air Police combat service, took off from the 86th Air Base from Borca to monitor the air situation. The aircraft returned to the base around 3:48 am," the statement said.

At the same time, as indicated, measures were taken to alert the population in Tulcea County: at about 1:45, an RO-Alert message was transmitted, and at 3:30, it was announced that all facilities were no longer on alert.

At night, Russian troops attacked Odesa region, targeting port infrastructure - RMA17.01.25, 07:59 • 116502 views

"Groups of the Ministry of National Defense (Romania) conducted field research and found traces of possible drone impact outside the city of Plaura (between Cheatalkia and Tudor Vladimirescu), near the border. The area is being guarded, and teams of specialists will collect evidence and conduct an investigation," the statement said.

The Romanian Defense Ministry forces will continue airspace monitoring and research missions in areas where risks may arise as a result of these situations.

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense, as stated, "has informed and continues to inform allied structures in real time about the situation caused by the attacks, remaining in constant contact with them.

"The Ministry of National Defense (of Romania) strongly condemns these attacks carried out by the Russian Federation against Ukrainian civilian targets and infrastructure, which are unjustified and seriously contrary to international law," the Romanian Defense Ministry emphasized.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 50 drones: 33 drones shot down, one flew towards Romania17.01.25, 09:26 • 28375 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

