Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 50 drones: 33 drones shot down, one flew towards Romania

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 50 drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, shooting down 33 drones, one drone left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Romania, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of January 17 (from 19.00 on January 16), the enemy used two Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from Rostov region) and attacked with 50 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from five directions: Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 33 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. 9 enemy imitator UAVs were lost locally (without negative consequences), another 1 UAV left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Romania - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

As noted, enemy attack drones hit enterprises in Odesa region, and buildings of institutions, private businesses and households in Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Kyiv regions were damaged as a result of the fall of downed enemy UAVs.

At night, Russian troops attacked Odesa region, targeting port infrastructure - RMA