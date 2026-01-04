Roman Yaremchuk wins Greek Super Cup with Olympiacos

Ukrainian striker Roman Yaremchuk became the winner of the Greek Super Cup in the 2025/26 season. In the final match, which took place on January 3 at the "Pankritio" stadium in Heraklion, Piraeus "Olympiacos" defeated "OFI Crete" with a score of 3:0. The winner was determined only in extra time. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The main time of the match ended in a goalless draw, despite the significant game advantage of Jose Luis Mendilibar's team. Roman Yaremchuk appeared on the field in the 90+2nd minute, replacing midfielder Chiquinho. Already in added time to the second half (90+9 min), the Ukrainian passed to Gelson Martins, who sent the ball into the net, but after VAR review, the goal was disallowed due to Yaremchuk's offside.

Malinovskyi's goal recognized as the best for the Ukrainian national team in 2025: video

The fate of the trophy was decided by the "legends" in extra time. In the 95th minute, Mehdi Taremi opened the scoring, converting a penalty. Later, Alexis Kalogeropoulos doubled the lead, and in the 113th minute, Yusuf Yazici set the final score - 3:0. Interestingly, Yaremchuk also scored a goal in the 105th minute, but it was again disallowed due to offside.

Trophy achievements

For 30-year-old Roman Yaremchuk, this title was already the third in the "Olympiacos" squad - earlier he won the championship and the Greek Cup with the club. In total, this season the Ukrainian played 13 matches for the team in all tournaments, scoring 4 goals and 1 assist.

The Greek Super Cup was played for the first time since 2007. For "Olympiacos", this is the fifth such victory in history, which allowed the club to complete a symbolic treble based on the results of the past calendar year.

Dovbyk may leave "Roma" after January: "Everton" and Italian clubs are interested in the forward - Media