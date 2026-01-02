Malinovskyi's goal recognized as the best for the Ukrainian national team in 2025: video

The Ukrainian Football Association has summarized the results of the voting for the best goal of the Ukrainian national football team in 2025, writes UNN.

Ruslan Malinovskyi's second goal against Iceland is the best goal of the Ukrainian national team in 2025. - reported the UAF.

Addition

Ruslan Malinovskyi has been in the Ukrainian national team since 2015, played 69 matches, scored 10 goals (2015-2025).

Participant of the final tournaments of Euro 2020 (4 matches) and Euro 2024 (3 matches).