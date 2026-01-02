$42.170.18
January 1, 01:04 PM • 38208 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 58791 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 47358 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 45283 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 156803 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 156413 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 53693 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 45113 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 38104 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 30700 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Malinovskyi's goal recognized as the best for the Ukrainian national team in 2025: video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The Ukrainian Football Association has named the best goal of the Ukrainian national team in 2025. It was Ruslan Malinovskyi's second goal against Iceland.

Malinovskyi's goal recognized as the best for the Ukrainian national team in 2025: video

The Ukrainian Football Association has summarized the results of the voting for the best goal of the Ukrainian national football team in 2025, writes UNN.

Ruslan Malinovskyi's second goal against Iceland is the best goal of the Ukrainian national team in 2025.

- reported the UAF.

Addition

Ruslan Malinovskyi has been in the Ukrainian national team since 2015, played 69 matches, scored 10 goals (2015-2025).

Participant of the final tournaments of Euro 2020 (4 matches) and Euro 2024 (3 matches).

Julia Shramko

Sports
Iceland