Miroslav Lajčák, the national security advisor to the Prime Minister of Slovakia, has officially resigned from his position following the scandalous disclosure of his correspondence with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Fico confirmed the acceptance of the resignation on Facebook, while defending his associate and criticizing the media for excessive attention to the incident. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The head of the Slovak government announced Lajčák's decision on his Facebook page, emphasizing that he highly values the professionalism of his now former advisor. According to Fico, Lajčák acted as an "excellent diplomat" by submitting his resignation to avoid undermining the stability of the government team. The Prime Minister expressed regret over the termination of cooperation, stating that the state apparatus is losing unique experience in the fields of diplomacy and foreign policy.

Miro once again demonstrated that he is an excellent diplomat, and I accept his offer to terminate cooperation, although all of us, and not just me, are losing an incredible source of experience in diplomacy and foreign policy. — Fico emphasized in his address.

Criticism of the media and details of the scandal

Despite accepting the resignation, Fico did not hold back in his statements regarding the Slovak and international media. He called the media hypocritical, stating that they had blown the scale of the event out of proportion.

The Prime Minister noted that the headlines in the publications "are so pathetic, as if it were about the resignation of the president," while it is about a member of the advisory council. The scandal surrounding the correspondence with Epstein became another test for the Fico administration, which has recently been under constant pressure due to personnel decisions and foreign policy vectors.

