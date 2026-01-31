$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
05:53 PM • 2526 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
05:28 PM • 5162 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
04:54 PM • 6072 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
03:43 PM • 8216 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 9704 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 9016 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
01:12 PM • 8504 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 5052 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 10685 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 17822 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
4m/s
77%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Mercedes unveils new armored S-Class for world leadersJanuary 31, 09:57 AM • 4044 views
Iran threatens strike on Israel amid US preparations for military operationJanuary 31, 11:24 AM • 10092 views
Occupiers' morale relies on opioids: GUR released new interceptsVideo01:23 PM • 6504 views
The Coordination Headquarters approved the mandatory evacuation of 25 children with their parents from seven settlements in Kharkiv Oblast01:38 PM • 2966 views
Putin's special envoy arrived in Miami and has already left for negotiations with Trump's representativesVideo01:52 PM • 9722 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 26362 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 55892 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 37168 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 42046 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 45113 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
Romania
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passport04:40 PM • 2604 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 16292 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 21629 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 22463 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 21273 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Film
Series

Robert Fico's advisor resigned due to ties with Jeffrey Epstein

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Slovak Prime Minister's advisor Miroslav Lajčák resigned after correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein was made public. Robert Fico accepted the resignation, defending Lajčák and criticizing the media.

Robert Fico's advisor resigned due to ties with Jeffrey Epstein

Miroslav Lajčák, the national security advisor to the Prime Minister of Slovakia, has officially resigned from his position following the scandalous disclosure of his correspondence with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Fico confirmed the acceptance of the resignation on Facebook, while defending his associate and criticizing the media for excessive attention to the incident. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The head of the Slovak government announced Lajčák's decision on his Facebook page, emphasizing that he highly values the professionalism of his now former advisor. According to Fico, Lajčák acted as an "excellent diplomat" by submitting his resignation to avoid undermining the stability of the government team. The Prime Minister expressed regret over the termination of cooperation, stating that the state apparatus is losing unique experience in the fields of diplomacy and foreign policy.

Epstein Files: Trump May Be Guilty of Sexual Assault on a Minor31.01.26, 03:49 • 11009 views

Miro once again demonstrated that he is an excellent diplomat, and I accept his offer to terminate cooperation, although all of us, and not just me, are losing an incredible source of experience in diplomacy and foreign policy.

— Fico emphasized in his address.

Criticism of the media and details of the scandal

Despite accepting the resignation, Fico did not hold back in his statements regarding the Slovak and international media. He called the media hypocritical, stating that they had blown the scale of the event out of proportion.

The Prime Minister noted that the headlines in the publications "are so pathetic, as if it were about the resignation of the president," while it is about a member of the advisory council. The scandal surrounding the correspondence with Epstein became another test for the Fico administration, which has recently been under constant pressure due to personnel decisions and foreign policy vectors. 

New "Epstein files" reveal "breadth of orbit" of connections with influential figures - Politico31.01.26, 14:37 • 2332 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Diplomat
Jeffrey Epstein
Robert Fico
Slovakia