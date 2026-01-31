$42.850.08
Epstein Files: Trump May Be Guilty of Sexual Assault on a Minor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

The U.S. Department of Justice released over three million pages of files in the Jeffrey Epstein case, which contained allegations of Donald Trump sexually assaulting a minor. These allegations disappeared from the files a few hours after publication, and the Department of Justice and the White House called them false and sensational.

Epstein Files: Trump May Be Guilty of Sexual Assault on a Minor

The US Department of Justice has published over three million pages of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, which mention US President Donald Trump. In particular, it concerns accusations against the White House chief of sexual harassment of a minor, informs UNN with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

It is indicated that the accusations against Trump disappeared from the "Epstein files" within hours of their publication.

One document contains a series of unconfirmed allegations about Mr. Trump, collected by the FBI last August, including claims that a 13- or 14-year-old girl was forced to perform oral sex on the president three decades ago

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that the US Department of Justice soon removed the relevant files from the website.

Some documents contain false and sensational claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI directly before the 2020 election

- the agency stated.

In turn, the White House published an almost identical statement.

Some documents contain false and sensational claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI directly before the 2020 election. ... These claims are unfounded and false, and if they had even a shred of credibility, they would certainly have already been weaponized against President Trump

- the White House indicated.

The publication notes that, according to Democrats in the US Congress, the Trump administration is still not publishing all "Epstein files" - thus, the Department of Justice reviewed six million documents, but released only half of them.

Recall

New files released by the US Department of Justice contain Jeffrey Epstein's emails, in which he makes claims about Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who allegedly contracted a venereal disease after liaisons with Russian women.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation
United States Congress
White House