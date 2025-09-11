Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine

In Ukraine, there is a growing trend in the number of COVID-19 cases. At the same time, decisions on anti-epidemic measures, including the introduction of a mask regime, are made by local authorities and self-government bodies, the Ministry of Health reported in response to an information request from a UNN journalist.

Details

According to routine epidemiological surveillance data obtained from healthcare facilities in the regions of Ukraine, excluding Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia, during the 35th week of 2025 (from August 25 to August 31), the number of people with positive COVID-19 results was 10,622, which is 46.2% more compared to the previous week, when 7,265 cases were registered," the report says. Compared to the same period in 2024, the total number of cases in 2025 is lower: 22,627 cases were registered in four weeks from August 4 to August 31, which is half as many as in 2024 (45,500 cases). - reported the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health emphasized that given the current trend of increasing numbers of sick people, more cases of COVID-19 infection can be expected.

Given the increase in the number of positive results for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 viruses among studies for the respiratory group of infections based on the results of healthcare facilities, a further increase in the number of COVID-19 cases can be expected in the coming weeks. - added the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry also reminded that in 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled quarantine in Ukraine, including the mask regime.

By Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 651 of June 27, 2023, the quarantine established throughout Ukraine to prevent the spread of acute respiratory disease COVID-19, including the mandatory mask regime, was canceled. - the report says.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health emphasized that decisions on establishing epidemiological measures are made by local authorities and local self-government bodies.

Restrictive anti-epidemic measures are established by local executive authorities and local self-government bodies upon the submission of the chief state sanitary doctor of the respective region, the city of Kyiv or Sevastopol, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, if an outbreak of an infectious disease occurs in a settlement, educational institution, health and recreation institution, or an unfavorable epidemic situation has developed that threatens the spread of an infectious disease. - explained the Ministry of Health.

Addition

In Ukraine, there is again an increase in COVID-19 incidence. According to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, during the 36th week of 2025 (September 1-7), 14,414 people tested positive, which is 32.3% more than a week earlier (10,622 cases). During this period, 21 deaths among infected people were also registered.