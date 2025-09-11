$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 496 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM • 2818 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 7814 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 10717 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 16771 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
September 11, 05:01 AM • 36892 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 44178 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 96577 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 50652 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 47952 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5m/s
33%
755mm
Popular news
The enemy conducts raids on the temporarily occupied territories and searches for those who help the Defense ForcesSeptember 11, 02:43 AM • 8244 views
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the KremlinSeptember 11, 03:46 AM • 20847 views
Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVsPhoto06:42 AM • 14421 views
Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meeting07:22 AM • 14739 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 8172 views
Publications
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 4268 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 36891 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 96575 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 86889 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 66020 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Denys Shmyhal
Serhiy Marchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 4256 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 8412 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 26555 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 91087 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 82238 views
Actual
Oil
SWIFT
DJI Mavic
Falcon 9
SpaceX Starship

Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in Ukraine, with 10,622 cases recorded in the 35th week of 2025. Local authorities decide on anti-epidemic measures, including the mask mandate.

Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine

In Ukraine, there is a growing trend in the number of COVID-19 cases. At the same time, decisions on anti-epidemic measures, including the introduction of a mask regime, are made by local authorities and self-government bodies, the Ministry of Health reported in response to an information request from a UNN journalist.

Details

According to routine epidemiological surveillance data obtained from healthcare facilities in the regions of Ukraine, excluding Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia, during the 35th week of 2025 (from August 25 to August 31), the number of people with positive COVID-19 results was 10,622, which is 46.2% more compared to the previous week, when 7,265 cases were registered," the report says. Compared to the same period in 2024, the total number of cases in 2025 is lower: 22,627 cases were registered in four weeks from August 4 to August 31, which is half as many as in 2024 (45,500 cases).

- reported the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health emphasized that given the current trend of increasing numbers of sick people, more cases of COVID-19 infection can be expected.

Given the increase in the number of positive results for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 viruses among studies for the respiratory group of infections based on the results of healthcare facilities, a further increase in the number of COVID-19 cases can be expected in the coming weeks.

 - added the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry also reminded that in 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled quarantine in Ukraine, including the mask regime.

By Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 651 of June 27, 2023, the quarantine established throughout Ukraine to prevent the spread of acute respiratory disease COVID-19, including the mandatory mask regime, was canceled.

- the report says.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health emphasized that decisions on establishing epidemiological measures are made by local authorities and local self-government bodies.

Restrictive anti-epidemic measures are established by local executive authorities and local self-government bodies upon the submission of the chief state sanitary doctor of the respective region, the city of Kyiv or Sevastopol, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, if an outbreak of an infectious disease occurs in a settlement, educational institution, health and recreation institution, or an unfavorable epidemic situation has developed that threatens the spread of an infectious disease.

 - explained the Ministry of Health.

Addition

In Ukraine, there is again an increase in COVID-19 incidence. According to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, during the 36th week of 2025 (September 1-7), 14,414 people tested positive, which is 32.3% more than a week earlier (10,622 cases). During this period, 21 deaths among infected people were also registered.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCOVID-19Health
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Autonomous Republic of Crimea
Ukraine
Sevastopol
Kyiv