The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Riots broke out in Northern Ireland over the alleged rape of a girl in the town of Ballymena.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

Riots have erupted in the town of Ballymena over a case of sexual assault against a teenage girl. Two 14-year-old boys have appeared in court charged with the crime.

Riots broke out in Northern Ireland over the alleged rape of a girl in the town of Ballymena.

A crowd of about 2,500 people gathered 45 km from the capital of Northern Ireland, Belfast, over a case involving two teenagers accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in the town of Antrim.

UNN reports with reference to Belfast Telegraph and BBC News.

Details

Mass riots broke out in the Northern Irish city of Ballymena on Monday evening. Video footage of the events circulating on social media shows police officers defending themselves with large shields.

Video was also taken of masked rioters setting fire to garbage cans and plastic barriers. According to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), "several rockets were also fired at the police, damaging a number of properties."

According to media reports, hundreds of protesters gathered in the town of Ballymena in response to a case involving two teenagers accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in County Antrim.

The defendants appeared before Coleraine Magistrates' Court earlier that day.

Two 14-year-old boys appeared in court on charges of attempting to rape a teenage girl on Saturday evening in Ballymena, a town in County Antrim

- local press reports.

The protests took place hours after two 14-year-old boys appeared in court.

Recall

UNN previously reported that a 17-year-old teenager in the UK has been charged with the murder of three girls and the attempted murder of 10 people.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha instructed the embassy in Belgium to keep the case of the death of two Ukrainian citizens - a mother and daughter under special control.

In Belgium, a 16-year-old Ukrainian confessed to killing his mother and 6-year-old sister. The boy stated that he killed his relatives due to a domestic quarrel, but the prosecutor's office doubts this motive. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Belgium
United Kingdom
