A crowd of about 2,500 people gathered 45 km from the capital of Northern Ireland, Belfast, over a case involving two teenagers accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in the town of Antrim.

UNN reports with reference to Belfast Telegraph and BBC News.

Details

Mass riots broke out in the Northern Irish city of Ballymena on Monday evening. Video footage of the events circulating on social media shows police officers defending themselves with large shields.

Video was also taken of masked rioters setting fire to garbage cans and plastic barriers. According to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), "several rockets were also fired at the police, damaging a number of properties."

According to media reports, hundreds of protesters gathered in the town of Ballymena in response to a case involving two teenagers accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in County Antrim.

The defendants appeared before Coleraine Magistrates' Court earlier that day.



Two 14-year-old boys appeared in court on charges of attempting to rape a teenage girl on Saturday evening in Ballymena, a town in County Antrim - local press reports.

The protests took place hours after two 14-year-old boys appeared in court.

Recall

UNN previously reported that a 17-year-old teenager in the UK has been charged with the murder of three girls and the attempted murder of 10 people.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha instructed the embassy in Belgium to keep the case of the death of two Ukrainian citizens - a mother and daughter under special control.

In Belgium, a 16-year-old Ukrainian confessed to killing his mother and 6-year-old sister. The boy stated that he killed his relatives due to a domestic quarrel, but the prosecutor's office doubts this motive.