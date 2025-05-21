Russia attacked Ukraine with 76 drones: 63 of them were neutralized.

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 3108 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

05:00 AM • 14146 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 33151 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 81689 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 152614 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 74203 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 140194 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 64042 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 211238 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 98773 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
69%
747mm
Popular news

Trump officially announced the creation of the "Golden Dome" missile defense system in the USA for $175 billion

May 20, 09:16 PM • 5706 views

An attack was carried out on Russian checkpoints near the strategic Khmeimim airbase in Syria: what is known

May 20, 09:48 PM • 5852 views

A new crisis in the energy and housing sectors in the Russian Federation: modernization postponed, tariffs will skyrocket - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

May 20, 10:17 PM • 6552 views

"You can try chemistry": the occupiers continue to use chemical weapons in Ukraine - interception by the GUR

May 20, 10:50 PM • 9708 views

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump

01:23 AM • 13442 views
Publications

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

05:00 AM • 14146 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 89336 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 152614 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 140194 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 211238 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Marco Rubio

Giorgia Meloni

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

White House

Washington, D.C.

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 124617 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 90565 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 85889 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 168213 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 169837 views
Actual

Iron dome

Football

Nord Stream

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Russia attacked Ukraine with 76 drones: 63 of them were neutralized.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

On the night of May 21, Russia attacked Ukraine with 76 UAVs. Air defense neutralized 63 enemy targets in the east, north, and center of the country, but Kharkiv Oblast and Sumy Oblast were affected.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 76 drones: 63 of them were neutralized.

Overnight, Russia launched 76 drones at Ukraine, 63 of which were neutralized, including 22 shot down, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 21, the enemy attacked with 76 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones-simulators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, 63 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) were neutralized by air defense in the east, north and center of the country. 22 - shot down by fire weapons, 41 - locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare (without negative consequences)

- reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv region and Sumy region were affected, as indicated.

Sumy region: two dead and 5 wounded from Russian attacks, Sumy partially without electricity21.05.25, 09:07 • 1164 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Brent
$66.33
Bitcoin
$107,561.60
S&P 500
$5,921.91
Tesla
$345.63
Газ TTF
$37.25
Золото
$3,317.95
Ethereum
$2,595.75