Russia attacked Ukraine with 76 drones: 63 of them were neutralized.

Overnight, Russia launched 76 drones at Ukraine, 63 of which were neutralized, including 22 shot down, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 21, the enemy attacked with 76 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones-simulators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, 63 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) were neutralized by air defense in the east, north and center of the country. 22 - shot down by fire weapons, 41 - locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare (without negative consequences) - reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv region and Sumy region were affected, as indicated.

