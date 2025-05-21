Sumy region: two dead and 5 wounded from Russian attacks, Sumy partially without electricity

$41.580.08
Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with
06:00 AM • 3138 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

05:00 AM • 14256 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 20, 02:51 PM • 33209 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

May 20, 02:05 PM • 81748 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

May 20, 12:52 PM • 152710 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

May 20, 12:13 PM • 74227 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

May 20, 11:15 AM • 140251 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

May 20, 07:47 AM • 64049 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 211286 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 98775 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Trump officially announced the creation of the "Golden Dome" missile defense system in the USA for $175 billion

May 20, 09:16 PM • 5706 views

An attack was carried out on Russian checkpoints near the strategic Khmeimim airbase in Syria: what is known

May 20, 09:48 PM • 5852 views

A new crisis in the energy and housing sectors in the Russian Federation: modernization postponed, tariffs will skyrocket - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

May 20, 10:17 PM • 6552 views

"You can try chemistry": the occupiers continue to use chemical weapons in Ukraine - interception by the GUR

May 20, 10:50 PM • 9708 views

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump

01:23 AM • 13442 views
Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

05:00 AM • 14256 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 89389 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
May 20, 12:52 PM • 152710 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
May 20, 11:15 AM • 140251 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 211286 views
Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 124634 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 90579 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 85901 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 168226 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 169850 views
Sumy region: two dead and 5 wounded from Russian attacks, Sumy partially without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1114 views

During the day, the Russians carried out more than 120 shellings of the Sumy region. Two people died in the Yunakiv community, and five more were injured in different areas.

Sumy region: two dead and 5 wounded from Russian attacks, Sumy partially without electricity

Russian troops attacked Sumy with drones in the morning, there is damage to enterprises and industrial facilities, part of the city is without electricity. Two people were killed and 5 wounded in the region during the day due to Russian attacks. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration and the head of the Sumy City Military Administration Serhiy Kryvosheenko, UNN writes.

As a result of Russian shelling of the region, two people were killed and 5 more were wounded during the day.

- reported the RMA in Telegram.

As reported, in the Yunakivka community, two people were killed by an FPV drone attack and a CAB strike - born in 1992 and 1965. In the Velikopysarivka community, as a result of dropping VOGs from UAVs, 2 people were injured, born in 1968 and 1973. In the Esman community, 1 person was injured as a result of dropping VOGs from UAVs, born in 1965. In the Seredyno-Budska community, 1 person was injured as a result of a UAV strike, born in 1992).

"One person was also injured in a night attack by enemy UAVs in the Sumy community," the statement said.

During the day, from the morning of May 20 to the morning of May 21, 2025, Russian troops carried out more than 120 shellings of 35 settlements in 15 territorial communities of the region. Most of the shellings were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, MLRS, FPV drones and dropped VOGs from UAVs: 10 CAB strikes; 60 RSB explosions; 30 VOG drops from UAVs.

"The enemy also launched a missile strike and UAV attacks on the territory of Sumy region," the statement said.

According to the RMA, civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: private buildings were damaged in the Khotyn community; industrial facilities and power lines were damaged in the Sumy community.

The head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheenko, said that "a UAV strike was carried out on Sumy this morning."

"As a result of the attack, enterprises and other industrial facilities were damaged. Power lines were also damaged, part of the city was left without electricity, including the city's water supply facilities. Emergency recovery work is being carried out to restore power supply. Critical infrastructure facilities are being switched to generators. One person is known to have been injured," Kryvosheenko wrote on Telegram.

Overnight, Russians Massively Attacked Sumy with "Shaheds": Consequences of the Strikes 21.05.25, 05:49 • 3304 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
