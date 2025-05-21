Sumy region: two dead and 5 wounded from Russian attacks, Sumy partially without electricity

Russian troops attacked Sumy with drones in the morning, there is damage to enterprises and industrial facilities, part of the city is without electricity. Two people were killed and 5 wounded in the region during the day due to Russian attacks. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration and the head of the Sumy City Military Administration Serhiy Kryvosheenko, UNN writes.

As a result of Russian shelling of the region, two people were killed and 5 more were wounded during the day. - reported the RMA in Telegram.

As reported, in the Yunakivka community, two people were killed by an FPV drone attack and a CAB strike - born in 1992 and 1965. In the Velikopysarivka community, as a result of dropping VOGs from UAVs, 2 people were injured, born in 1968 and 1973. In the Esman community, 1 person was injured as a result of dropping VOGs from UAVs, born in 1965. In the Seredyno-Budska community, 1 person was injured as a result of a UAV strike, born in 1992).

"One person was also injured in a night attack by enemy UAVs in the Sumy community," the statement said.

During the day, from the morning of May 20 to the morning of May 21, 2025, Russian troops carried out more than 120 shellings of 35 settlements in 15 territorial communities of the region. Most of the shellings were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, MLRS, FPV drones and dropped VOGs from UAVs: 10 CAB strikes; 60 RSB explosions; 30 VOG drops from UAVs.

"The enemy also launched a missile strike and UAV attacks on the territory of Sumy region," the statement said.

According to the RMA, civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: private buildings were damaged in the Khotyn community; industrial facilities and power lines were damaged in the Sumy community.

The head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheenko, said that "a UAV strike was carried out on Sumy this morning."



"As a result of the attack, enterprises and other industrial facilities were damaged. Power lines were also damaged, part of the city was left without electricity, including the city's water supply facilities. Emergency recovery work is being carried out to restore power supply. Critical infrastructure facilities are being switched to generators. One person is known to have been injured," Kryvosheenko wrote on Telegram.

