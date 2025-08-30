Return of Russia's frozen assets is unimaginable without reparations: Kallas announced consideration of EU strategy

It is impossible to imagine the return of frozen Russian assets to Russia in the event of a ceasefire or peace agreement if it does not pay reparations, said EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas on Saturday, arriving at an informal meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Copenhagen, Denmark, writes UNN.

She indicated that the meeting of EU foreign ministers is taking place in the Gymnich format. "We have many topics, although this is an informal meeting, so we don't actually make decisions," the EU High Representative noted.

"So first we will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine - what else can we do? We see that Russia does not want peace, although significant diplomatic efforts are being made to bring Zelenskyy and Russia to the negotiating table," she said.

Then, in this regard, since this issue is constantly raised, we will consider in detail the issue of frozen assets. There are pros and cons. There are some delicate points in this issue, but we really need a reasoned discussion of this issue - what are the risks? Because we need an exit strategy. We cannot imagine that in the event of a ceasefire or a peace agreement, these assets will be returned to Russia if it does not pay reparations - Kallas noted.

