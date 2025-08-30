Return of Russia's frozen assets is unimaginable without reparations: Kallas announced consideration of EU strategy

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 39731 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 161291 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 136151 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 84276 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 93105 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 58094 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 116509 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 75455 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 71746 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 165341 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.6m/s
35%
749mm
Popular news
Dnipropetrovsk region under massive attack: explosions in Dnipro and PavlohradAugust 30, 01:23 AM • 13751 views
United States provides Ukraine with weapons to strike distant targets in Russia - US Ambassador to NATOAugust 30, 02:05 AM • 13054 views
Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine02:50 AM • 14044 views
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14 multi-story buildings and 40 private houses damaged04:55 AM • 4322 views
Ukrainian drones hit two oil refineries in Russia - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine06:01 AM • 8350 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 107449 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 112765 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 161289 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 136150 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 116509 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ivan Fedorov
Andriy Yermak
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 39851 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 176301 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 203864 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 204650 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 189203 views
Actual
Starlink
"Kalibr" (missile family)
MIM-104 Patriot
SWIFT
Falcon 9

Return of Russia's frozen assets is unimaginable without reparations: Kallas announced consideration of EU strategy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas stated that the return of frozen Russian assets is only possible if reparations are paid. This issue will be discussed at an informal meeting of foreign ministers in Copenhagen.

Return of Russia's frozen assets is unimaginable without reparations: Kallas announced consideration of EU strategy

It is impossible to imagine the return of frozen Russian assets to Russia in the event of a ceasefire or peace agreement if it does not pay reparations, said EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas on Saturday, arriving at an informal meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Copenhagen, Denmark, writes UNN.

She indicated that the meeting of EU foreign ministers is taking place in the Gymnich format. "We have many topics, although this is an informal meeting, so we don't actually make decisions," the EU High Representative noted.

"So first we will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine - what else can we do? We see that Russia does not want peace, although significant diplomatic efforts are being made to bring Zelenskyy and Russia to the negotiating table," she said.

Then, in this regard, since this issue is constantly raised, we will consider in detail the issue of frozen assets. There are pros and cons. There are some delicate points in this issue, but we really need a reasoned discussion of this issue - what are the risks? Because we need an exit strategy. We cannot imagine that in the event of a ceasefire or a peace agreement, these assets will be returned to Russia if it does not pay reparations

- Kallas noted.

EU Nears Use of €200 Billion in Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine - Politico29.08.25, 08:47 • 3258 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Kaya Kallas
Copenhagen
European Union
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine