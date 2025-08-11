Return from occupation: thanks to the efforts of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, a 14-year-old girl whom Russia wanted to send to an orphanage was rescued

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative and the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights, a 14-year-old girl was rescued from the occupied territory, whom Russian guardianship authorities tried to forcibly send to an orphanage in the Russian Federation. Now she is safe – next to her grandmother, who had been waiting for her for several years. This was reported by Andriy Yermak, according to UNN.

Details

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported on the successful operation to rescue a minor Ukrainian girl from the temporarily occupied territory. The girl was left without a father – a Ukrainian soldier who died during the war, and lived with relatives under constant pressure from the occupying guardianship authorities.

According to Yermak, Russian officials openly intimidated the family, threatening to remove the child and forcibly place her in an orphanage in Russia. The decision to evacuate her was made immediately.

The team of the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights was able to prepare all the necessary documents, plan a safe route, and organize the girl's transportation to the controlled territory of Ukraine within one day.

Currently, the rescued child is with her grandmother, who had been waiting for her return all this time. She is receiving psychological and social assistance for adaptation after the ordeal.

I thank the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights for assisting in the girl's rescue. We are fulfilling the president's task - to bring all children back - Yermak emphasized.

The Bring Kids Back UA initiative continues to work on returning Ukrainian children illegally detained or taken to Russia from occupied territories, with a priority on speed, safety, and preserving family ties.

Recall

In Ukraine, 559 foster families are functioning, providing temporary care for 1065 children, which exceeds the initial plan. The need for such families remains high, with about 7,000 children annually requiring alternative care.